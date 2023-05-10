New Zealand
Road snowfall warnings across NZ as cold front set to strike

20 mins ago
Tires on snowy road.

Tires on snowy road. (Source: istock.com)

Mountain passes are set to get a significant dusting of snow tonight as a cold southerly sweeps across the South Island.

MetService says there are road snowfall warnings for the Lindis Pass, Crown Range Rd, Arthur's Pass, Lewis Pass, Porters Pass and Milford Rd.

Up to 6cm of snow may accumulate on the roads from this afternoon until early tomorrow morning.

There is also a heavy snow watch in place for much of the Central Otago and Queenstown-Lakes districts, as well as the Mackenzie Country.

"Snow is likely above 400 or 500 metres, with heavy falls above 700 metres, where accumulations may approach warning criteria of greater than 10 cm in 6 hours," MetService said.

Further north, the Desert Road has also been issued a road snowfall warning from 1am to 11am tomorrow.

MetService said snow showers are expected to develop above 900 metres around midnight tonight, and a light dusting of snow may accumulate on the road near the summit.

