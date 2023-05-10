NZ and Japan rugby unions agree to closer relationship

New Zealand Rugby and the Japan Rugby Football Union are about to get a lot closer after they signed an agreement to deepen their relationship in order to grow the game in the Asia Pacific region.

The memorandum of understanding will see the two unions “explore strategic and commercial opportunities”, including more regular matches between the All Blacks, All Blacks XV and Māori All Blacks and Japan’s Brave Blossoms and Japan XV.

The All Blacks last played Japan last October in Tokyo, a Test the visitors won 38-31. Japan have never beaten the All Blacks but under coaches Jamie Joseph and Tony Brown, both former All Blacks, the improving Brave Blossoms have become synonymous with commitment and innovation.

“It is great to formalise our relationship with Japan Rugby, we have a long-standing and strong history of collaboration and mutual respect on and off the field, as well as a shared love for rugby and the values our game,” NZ Rugby chief executive Mark Robinson said.

There will also be a commitment to explore opportunities for New Zealand-based Super Rugby teams to play Japan League One outside the Super Rugby Pacific competition windows, and for the Black Ferns Sevens and All Blacks Sevens to play the Japan Sevens outside of existing tournaments, NZ Rugby said in a statement.

The agreement may also include the inclusion of some of Japan’s top women’s players to play in the Super Rugby Aupiki and Farah Palmer Cup competitions.

JRFU chief executive Kensuke Iwabuchi said: “Japan Rugby acknowledges the heritage of New Zealand Rugby and the shared respect for the integrity of our respective teams and competitions. We have a shared love of rugby and the values that the game stands for on and off the field, including teamwork, hard work, honesty and integrity.

“In working more closely together, NZR and JRFU acknowledge the importance of maintaining and respecting the heritage, competitiveness and commercial operations of existing rugby competitions played in Japan and New Zealand or involving teams from Japan and New Zealand.”