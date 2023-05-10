Rugby
1News

NZ and Japan rugby unions agree to closer relationship

3:00pm
The All Blacks win a lineout against Japan in Tokyo last year; a setpiece fans should see more of after the latest agreement between the unions.

The All Blacks win a lineout against Japan in Tokyo last year; a setpiece fans should see more of after the latest agreement between the unions. (Source: Photosport)

New Zealand Rugby and the Japan Rugby Football Union are about to get a lot closer after they signed an agreement to deepen their relationship in order to grow the game in the Asia Pacific region.

The memorandum of understanding will see the two unions “explore strategic and commercial opportunities”, including more regular matches between the All Blacks, All Blacks XV and Māori All Blacks and Japan’s Brave Blossoms and Japan XV.

The All Blacks last played Japan last October in Tokyo, a Test the visitors won 38-31. Japan have never beaten the All Blacks but under coaches Jamie Joseph and Tony Brown, both former All Blacks, the improving Brave Blossoms have become synonymous with commitment and innovation.

“It is great to formalise our relationship with Japan Rugby, we have a long-standing and strong history of collaboration and mutual respect on and off the field, as well as a shared love for rugby and the values our game,” NZ Rugby chief executive Mark Robinson said.

There will also be a commitment to explore opportunities for New Zealand-based Super Rugby teams to play Japan League One outside the Super Rugby Pacific competition windows, and for the Black Ferns Sevens and All Blacks Sevens to play the Japan Sevens outside of existing tournaments, NZ Rugby said in a statement.

The agreement may also include the inclusion of some of Japan’s top women’s players to play in the Super Rugby Aupiki and Farah Palmer Cup competitions.

JRFU chief executive Kensuke Iwabuchi said: “Japan Rugby acknowledges the heritage of New Zealand Rugby and the shared respect for the integrity of our respective teams and competitions. We have a shared love of rugby and the values that the game stands for on and off the field, including teamwork, hard work, honesty and integrity.

“In working more closely together, NZR and JRFU acknowledge the importance of maintaining and respecting the heritage, competitiveness and commercial operations of existing rugby competitions played in Japan and New Zealand or involving teams from Japan and New Zealand.”

RugbyAll Blacks

SHARE ME

More Stories

'Ridiculous' - Joe Moody on Wayne Smith's 'boring maul' comments

'Ridiculous' - Joe Moody on Wayne Smith's 'boring maul' comments

Crusaders and All Blacks prop says he respects his former coach's opinions but begs to differ on this one.

6:09pm

Opinion: 'Tediously predictable' - Smith is right about modern rugby

Opinion: 'Tediously predictable' - Smith is right about modern rugby

Recent comments by Wayne Smith, one of New Zealand's best ever coaches, should worry those in the game's corridors of power, writes Patrick McKendry.

Mon, May 8

Bigger, bolder Du'Plessis Kirifi pushing case for All Blacks

Bigger, bolder Du'Plessis Kirifi pushing case for All Blacks

Fri, May 5

2:05

He's back at last - Will Jordan to make welcome Crusaders return

He's back at last - Will Jordan to make welcome Crusaders return

Thu, May 4

1:46

Knewstubb carving away negativity despite 'frustrating' recovery

Knewstubb carving away negativity despite 'frustrating' recovery

Fri, Apr 28

2:32

NZ Rugby talks up financial position despite $47 million deficit

NZ Rugby talks up financial position despite $47 million deficit

Thu, Apr 27

More Stories

One ticket wins $17.25m Lotto Powerball jackpot

One ticket wins $17.25m Lotto Powerball jackpot

Three other tickets shared Lotto First Division with the big winner, each taking home $250,000.

Wed, Apr 26

MoE urges teachers to halt strike action as 11th hour offer made

MoE urges teachers to halt strike action as 11th hour offer made

Rolling strike action is planned from tomorrow through to Thursday but the Ministry of Education has made another offer tonight.

Mon, May 8

Jessica Mutch McKay: Hipkins leaves capital gains tax door ajar

Jessica Mutch McKay: Hipkins leaves capital gains tax door ajar

Sat, Apr 29

Liam Messam on boxing dream: 'I'm brave and tough but not stupid'

Liam Messam on boxing dream: 'I'm brave and tough but not stupid'

Mon, Apr 24

Record low crime numbers don't paint a full picture, minister says

Record low crime numbers don't paint a full picture, minister says

September 20, 2022

Two men charged with murder of West Auckland man

Two men charged with murder of West Auckland man

June 10, 2022

Latest

Popular

5 mins ago

Family cat swims to safety as blocked drain floods East Auckland street

1:12

Family cat swims to safety as blocked drain floods East Auckland street

35 mins ago

Teen describes sheltering as gunshots fired at Christchurch party

Teen describes sheltering as gunshots fired at Christchurch party

47 mins ago

Boult 'strong likelihood' to play for Black Caps at World Cup

Boult 'strong likelihood' to play for Black Caps at World Cup

3:55pm

Size of group in Abbey Caves 'difficult' to manage - caving expert

1:09

Size of group in Abbey Caves 'difficult' to manage - caving expert

3:54pm

'Lazy dog-whistling racism': Greens on Nats' announcement

'Lazy dog-whistling racism': Greens on Nats' announcement

SPONSORED

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver

Sponsored by NZ Post

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver
1
2
3
4
5
6