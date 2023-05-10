Entertainment
Associated Press

DA tweaks Jonathan Majors’ charge, lawyer says he's innocent

6:30am
Jonathan Majors arrives at the American Black Film Festival Honors on March 5.

Jonathan Majors arrives at the American Black Film Festival Honors on March 5. (Source: Associated Press)

Actor Jonathan Majors was confronted Tuesday with a revised domestic violence charge stemming from a woman’s allegations that the Marvel star twisted her arm, struck her head and shoved her into a vehicle in New York City in March.

Majors, appearing by video, did not enter a plea to the misdemeanour assault charge and said little else at the arraignment, which lasted all of three minutes.

Prosecutors say the charge was rewritten to reflect the perspective of Majors' 30-year-old accuser, rather than the police officer whose account was used in the original version — an indication she is cooperating with authorities.

Majors, 33, still faces other misdemeanour charges in connection with his March 25 arrest in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighbourhood, some of which are punishable by up to a year in jail.

His lawyer, Priya Chaudhry, says Majors is innocent. She blasted prosecutors after Tuesday’s hearing for pursuing what she called a “witch hunt” against the actor.

Chaudhry said she provided the Manhattan district attorney’s office with “irrefutable evidence that the woman is lying, including video proof showing nothing happened, especially not where she claimed.” The woman, she said, assaulted Majors.

“Instead of dismissing the allegations in the face of the woman’s clear lies, the DA has adjusted the charges to match the woman’s new lies,” Chaudhry said.

Majors had been a fast-rising Hollywood star with major roles in recent hits like “Creed III” and “Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania.” But in the wake of his arrest, the U.S. Army pulled TV commercials narrated by Majors, saying it was “deeply concerned” by the allegations.

Majors' face was beamed Tuesday onto a flat-screen monitor in front of the judge’s bench in Manhattan’s domestic violence courtroom. The room was crowded with reporters straining to catch a glimpse of the celebrity while around them non-famous New Yorkers waited for their cases to be called.

Virtual appearances are an occasional accommodation in the court. But Judge Rachel Pauley warned that Majors must show up in person at a follow-up hearing on June 13 or face a possible warrant for his arrest. At that hearing, Pauley said, she will decide on a motion challenging the case that Majors' lawyers have filed under seal.

Majors must also continue to abide by a protection order barring any contact with his accuser, Pauley said.

According to the revised assault charge, Majors’ accuser alleges that he pulled her finger; twisted her right arm behind her back; struck and cut her right ear; and pushed her into a vehicle, causing her to fall backwards.

The woman, who was not named in court papers, was treated at a hospital for minor injuries to her head and neck, police said.

Chaudhry accused police and prosecutors of racial bias against Majors, who is Black. She said a white police officer got in the actor’s face and taunted him when he tried showing the officer injuries that he said the woman caused.

A message seeking comment on Chaudhry’s claims was left with the NYPD and Manhattan district attorney's office.

EntertainmentCrime and JusticeNorth AmericaMoviesTelevision

SHARE ME

More Stories

Robert De Niro becomes a dad again aged 79

Robert De Niro becomes a dad again aged 79

The actor has revealed he has welcomed the birth of his seventh child.

11 mins ago

Trump sexually abused E. Jean Carroll, jury finds

BREAKING

Trump sexually abused E. Jean Carroll, jury finds

It's a judgment that could haunt the former president as he campaigns to regain the White House.

7:32am

Author wrote book on husband's death; police say she killed him

Author wrote book on husband's death; police say she killed him

7:10am

Louisiana man shot child playing hide and seek

Louisiana man shot child playing hide and seek

6:50am

Christina Applegate 'probably won't act again' after MS diagnosis

Christina Applegate 'probably won't act again' after MS diagnosis

5:43am

Stalled gun bill advances in Texas after new mass shootings

Stalled gun bill advances in Texas after new mass shootings

8:03pm

More Stories

One ticket wins $17.25m Lotto Powerball jackpot

One ticket wins $17.25m Lotto Powerball jackpot

Three other tickets shared Lotto First Division with the big winner, each taking home $250,000.

Wed, Apr 26

MoE urges teachers to halt strike action as 11th hour offer made

MoE urges teachers to halt strike action as 11th hour offer made

Rolling strike action is planned from tomorrow through to Thursday but the Ministry of Education has made another offer tonight.

Mon, May 8

One ticket wins $23 million in Lotto Powerball jackpot

One ticket wins $23 million in Lotto Powerball jackpot

September 22, 2022

Snoop Dogg smokes '150 joints a day', personal blunt roller says

Snoop Dogg smokes '150 joints a day', personal blunt roller says

October 25, 2022

Super Rugby power rankings: Chiefs appear unstoppable

Super Rugby power rankings: Chiefs appear unstoppable

Mon, May 1

Jessica Mutch McKay: Hipkins leaves capital gains tax door ajar

Jessica Mutch McKay: Hipkins leaves capital gains tax door ajar

Sat, Apr 29

Latest

Popular

11 mins ago

Robert De Niro becomes a dad again aged 79

Robert De Niro becomes a dad again aged 79

26 mins ago

As Auckland floods again, Swarbrick lambasts 'flippant' climate approach

8:31

As Auckland floods again, Swarbrick lambasts 'flippant' climate approach

48 mins ago

Whangārei Boys' had risk assessment plan for 'flood prone' caves

0:55

Whangārei Boys' had risk assessment plan for 'flood prone' caves

7:32am

BREAKING

Trump sexually abused E. Jean Carroll, jury finds

Trump sexually abused E. Jean Carroll, jury finds

7:24am

'Constant anxiety': Muriwai residents at wit's end amid heavy rain

7:34

'Constant anxiety': Muriwai residents at wit's end amid heavy rain

SPONSORED

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver

Sponsored by NZ Post

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver
1
2
3
4
5
6