NRL voices support for Indigenous Voice referendum

By Andrew Macfarlane, 1News Australia Correspondent
9:55pm
The Australian aboriginal flag.

The Australian aboriginal flag. (Source: istock.com)

Australia’s National Rugby League body has voiced support for the upcoming Indigenous Voice to Parliament referendum

The new chapter in the Constitution would establish a body which would make representations to Parliament on matters relating to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.

Parliament would still have the power to make laws regarding matters involving First Nations people.

In a statement posted to the NRL’s Twitter account this afternoon, the organisation said it’s "committed to the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice".

"First Nations communities have deep bods with Rugby League and are part of our fabric at all levels, from grassroots participants and fans to the Indigenous stars who light up the NRL and NRLW."

The organisation says it already has its own form of Voice, with the Australian Rugby League Indigenous Council marking representations on behalf of indigenous people.

The move by the NRL has been applauded by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who said it was good to see the organisation's support for constitutional recognition.

While no formal date for the vote has been set, it's expected to take place later this year.

