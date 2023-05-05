Sport
1News

NZ SailGP team heating up for $1.5m finale race in San Francisco

49 mins ago

New Zealand sailing's golden boys are on the verge of more global success with Peter Burling and Blair Tuke looking to add a SailGP title to their resume this weekend.

The New Zealand team is gearing up for the final weekend of the season in San Francisco which culminates in the $1.5 million finale on Sunday.

"It's hugely exciting, this has been a weekend we've been gearing up for for 18 months," Tuke told 1News.

Last season, the New Zealand team finished fifth out of eight GP teams in their debut season but this campaign has been a totally different story with the Kiwis currently second overall on the back of three regatta wins out of 10 sailed.

Teams are hardly allowed to train in the F50s so racing is where the Burling, Tuke and the New Zealanders have been learning.

The Warkworth-built boats have hit nearly 100km/h this season — a mark Tuke an Burling are comfortable with given the similar speeds they've experienced with Team New Zealand.

But Burling said there's actually a point where the boats can be going too fast for their own good.

"We hit this thing called cavitation which is where the water starts to boil off the foils, the pressure gets super low which creates a huge amount of drag," Burling explained.

"That's the reason why we hit the wall at about 50 knots."

The NZ SailGP team.

The NZ SailGP team. (Source: Photosport)

SailGP is continuing to heat up though with 12 stops scheduled for next season including Auckland next March, filling the gaping America's Cup hole left by Team New Zealand's decision to take the Auld Mug to Barcelona.

Burling said organisers were looking at downtown course options for the regatta.

"One of those is between Bayswater and Westhaven — it looks tight but it looks doable and it would create an amazing amphitheatre in there.

"It would be pretty amazing."

So would a win on Sunday after a season of ups, downs and the odd lightning strike.

SportSailing

SHARE ME

More Stories

Around-the-world regatta runs into 8000km-long seaweed belt

Around-the-world regatta runs into 8000km-long seaweed belt

The Great Atlantic Sargassum Belt is getting caught on the boats’ rudders, foils and keels, disrupting the finely tuned hydrodynamics the teams in the Ocean Race spend millions on.

Wed, May 3

Team NZ 'pretty thankful' no one hurt in boat malfunction

Team NZ 'pretty thankful' no one hurt in boat malfunction

The America's Cup holders have shared vision of the incident involving their jib sail.

Thu, Apr 20

High excitement as fans line shore for Sail GP's NZ debut

High excitement as fans line shore for Sail GP's NZ debut

Sat, Mar 18

2:39

Sail GP initiative allows young sailors to get stuck in

Sail GP initiative allows young sailors to get stuck in

November 16, 2022

1:54

Tuke, Burling launch racing team with focus on women's sailing

Tuke, Burling launch racing team with focus on women's sailing

April 13, 2022

2:03

America's Cup in Barcelona 'sad' but 'understandable' - Lester

America's Cup in Barcelona 'sad' but 'understandable' - Lester

March 30, 2022

4:43

Latest

Popular

1 min ago

Bigger, bolder Du'Plessis Kirifi pushing case for All Blacks

2:05

Bigger, bolder Du'Plessis Kirifi pushing case for All Blacks

31 mins ago

Chess to chat: AI bosses meet Biden amid growing AI threat

2:44

Chess to chat: AI bosses meet Biden amid growing AI threat

49 mins ago

NZ SailGP team heating up for $1.5m finale race in San Francisco

2:25

NZ SailGP team heating up for $1.5m finale race in San Francisco

7:30pm

Auckland beach town welcomes back visitors after cordon lifted

2:10

Auckland beach town welcomes back visitors after cordon lifted

7:06pm

Festivities for King Charles' coronation well underway in Ashburton

1:46

Festivities for King Charles' coronation well underway in Ashburton

SPONSORED

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver

Sponsored by NZ Post

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver
1
2
3
4
5
6