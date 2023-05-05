Health
Dame Valerie Adams helps tamariki fight off the cold with new PJs

9:20pm

Health experts warn of an uptick in respiratory illness in our tamariki, with fears the cold months will only make things worse.

Now, Kiwi sporting great Dame Valerie Adams is getting behind a cause that protects Tāmaki Makaurau's youngest through the power of pyjamas.

Jammies for June is an initiative by Kidz First Children's Hospital at Middlemore, aiming to give 10,000 pairs of new, warm flannel pyjamas to kids in South Auckland.

Kidz First nurse practitioner Miriam Manga told Seven Sharp that her team is preparing for a "really hard and tough winter".

"We've just had a really unusually busy summer as well... we know that keeping kids wrapped up and warm is a really effective way to fight off those respiratory infections," she said.

Dame Valerie's serious star power is helping drive the project, the retired Olympian telling Seven Sharp that the cause is close to home for her.

"It was important for me to not only do this but to connect with my community in a way that I could help," she said.

"I'm from south side, I know the struggle. I know what these families are going through. I know how hard it is to live through pretty crappy New Zealand winters."

She is asking for people to visit the Jammies for June website and make a donation of either new pyjamas, or money that will go towards new jammies.

"Just also remember why you're doing this — it's not just a pair of pyjamas for anyone, it's actually kids who need it."

