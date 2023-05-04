Watch: Man leads Aussie police on meth-fuelled e-scooter chase

A Canberra man’s been jailed for a month after leading police on a chase on his modified e-scooter.

Police say the James Cole was riding the scooter late last year at a speed of 100km/h on the Majura Parkway bike lane when an officer clocked his speed.

Officers attempted to get the 38-year-old to stop, however he left the road and went along a bike path.

Newly released footage shows the man being pursued by police on motorcycles for several minutes before he appears to be pushed by one of the officers, causing him to fall off.

While being arrested, Cole can be heard saying: “My job's on the line, man."

"Please, it's Christmas and that."

Cole would later test positive for methamphetamine and was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

He faced several charges, including using and unregistered and uninsured vehicle.

According to the ABC, his Defence lawyer Brandon Bodel told the court his client was using an e-scooter to commute because he’d already lost his driver's licence because of drug driving.

He said his client was experiencing serious mental health problems and was concerned about being late for his job as a mechanic.

"My client's need for speed, for lack of a better word, was a genuine attempt to get to work," the lawyer said.

Cole will spend one month in prison, before serving three months in the community under a good behaviour order.