World
1News

Watch: Man leads Aussie police on meth-fuelled e-scooter chase

By Andrew Macfarlane, 1News Australia Correspondent
11 mins ago

A Canberra man’s been jailed for a month after leading police on a chase on his modified e-scooter.

Police say the James Cole was riding the scooter late last year at a speed of 100km/h on the Majura Parkway bike lane when an officer clocked his speed.

Officers attempted to get the 38-year-old to stop, however he left the road and went along a bike path.

Newly released footage shows the man being pursued by police on motorcycles for several minutes before he appears to be pushed by one of the officers, causing him to fall off.

While being arrested, Cole can be heard saying: “My job's on the line, man."

"Please, it's Christmas and that."

Cole would later test positive for methamphetamine and was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

He faced several charges, including using and unregistered and uninsured vehicle.

According to the ABC, his Defence lawyer Brandon Bodel told the court his client was using an e-scooter to commute because he’d already lost his driver's licence because of drug driving.

He said his client was experiencing serious mental health problems and was concerned about being late for his job as a mechanic.

"My client's need for speed, for lack of a better word, was a genuine attempt to get to work," the lawyer said.

Cole will spend one month in prison, before serving three months in the community under a good behaviour order.

WorldAustralia

SHARE ME

More Stories

Average Sydney rental price reaches record highs

Average Sydney rental price reaches record highs

The price is expected to spiral further as landlords pass on the latest interest rate increase.

5:22pm

Remains of missing man likely found in crocodile stomach

Remains of missing man likely found in crocodile stomach

It's believed Kevin Darmody was attacked when retrieving fishing equipment in Far North Queensland.

Wed, May 3

Victoria cops caught misusing position to pursue love interests

Victoria cops caught misusing position to pursue love interests

Tue, May 2

Australia to ban recreational vaping in health crackdown

Australia to ban recreational vaping in health crackdown

Tue, May 2

2:06

Adelaide pair charged after kids found living in 'extreme' squalor

Adelaide pair charged after kids found living in 'extreme' squalor

Tue, May 2

Shock and sadness after MasterChef judge Jock Zonfrillo dies

Shock and sadness after MasterChef judge Jock Zonfrillo dies

Tue, May 2

1:57

Latest

Popular

7 mins ago

Concerns for teen missing from West Auckland

Concerns for teen missing from West Auckland

11 mins ago

Watch: Man leads Aussie police on meth-fuelled e-scooter chase

2:22

Watch: Man leads Aussie police on meth-fuelled e-scooter chase

35 mins ago

He's back at last - Will Jordan to make welcome Crusaders return

He's back at last - Will Jordan to make welcome Crusaders return

44 mins ago

Watch: Media freedom event interrupted by Julian Assange protest

0:48

Watch: Media freedom event interrupted by Julian Assange protest

57 mins ago

How will Meka Whaitiri’s move play with staunchly Labour Māori?

5:35

How will Meka Whaitiri’s move play with staunchly Labour Māori?

SPONSORED

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver

Sponsored by NZ Post

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver
1
2
3
4
5
6