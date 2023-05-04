World
1News

Watch: Dramatic moment cop helps US woman give birth on highway

53 mins ago

Bodycam footage has captured the dramatic moment a US cop helped deliver a woman's baby on a highway in Florida.

Master Deputy Daniel "Red" Jones has been praised for his efforts after Lexela, a healthy baby girl was born in the front seat of her mums car over the weekend.

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said in a statement: "A driver approached Master Deputy Daniel Jones in a panic.

"The driver stated his pregnant wife was about to give birth.

“Without hesitation, he sprang into action to assist the mother in delivering her baby on the side of the road."

The statement said Jones provided "constant encouragement and emotional support" to the couple and utilised his training to ensure a safe delivery.

"Within minutes, a beautiful, healthy baby girl was born.”

Jones told media it's the third time he's had to assist delivering a baby on the job, and joked the couple should've named Lexela after him.

WorldNorth America

