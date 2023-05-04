Police release image of man wanted after Auckland burglary

Police this morning released an image of a man wanted after an Auckland house burglary over the weekend.

According to police, a Sylvan Ave, Northcote home was robbed sometime between 10pm on Friday, April 28 and 9am on Saturday, April 29.

"While inquiries into the incident are underway, we understand the pictured male will be able to assist us with our investigation," police said in a statement.

"Additionally, we ask anyone who was in the area at the time who saw anything suspicious or unusual to please get in touch."

Anyone with information can contact police on 105.