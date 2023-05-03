Volunteers keeping iconic Northland garden alive

One of Aotearoa's most prized public gardens, Whangārei's Quarry Gardens, is turning 25 years old.

It's an oasis of calm, with spectacular subtropical plants and a beautiful lake. And much of the credit goes to those who have done the work for free.

A hardy troupe of volunteers works through any and all weather to make sure the gardens remain the oasis they are.

Thirty green-fingered toilers work 12 months a year, never running out of energy or desire to keep working.

"A great bunch of people, pretty eclectic mix of talents here, you know," garden manager Guy Hessell said.

The highly acclaimed garden, born out of a disused quarry, is like lifeblood for those who work to upkeep it.

"This is brilliant; if I didn't have this to come up here, I think I would be dead long ago," volunteer Albert said.

"Oh, it has definitely kept me chugging on."

Hessell said that the volunteers' botanical knowledge is what makes it such a luscious place to visit.

"Without them, the gardens wouldn't be what they are today."

And what they are, is one of the best gardens in the country.

"It's a five-star garden out of a possible six, so we are at the same level as the Auckland Botanical Gardens now, and we are one mark off a six-star garden, so that would make it a garden of international significance which is as high as you can get," he said.

"And it's all down to the volunteers; they have done an amazing job."

However, no amount of voluntary grunt and skill can reverse the damage caused by Cyclone Gabrielle.

Currently, two major slips are being hydro seeded with grasses and native plants.

And despite the damage, the volunteers are anxious to let people know that the gardens are still open.

"Oh, come and have a look," Albert said.