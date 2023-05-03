TVNZ announces interim chief executive after Power's resignation

Brent McAnulty, TVNZ's head of legal and corporate affairs, will take over as interim chief executive when Simon Power steps down later this year.

Power announced last month he was leaving the broadcaster, having been in charge while the media business headed towards the now dumped merger with RNZ.

He joined the company in March 2022.

McAnulty will step into the role on July 1.

"Brent’s long tenure and broad experience within TVNZ will ensure a seamless leadership transition for the business," board chairman Andy Coupe said.

"TVNZ has a busy year ahead, with an extensive sports line-up arriving in July, an election year to cover and a significant digital transformation programme of work underway. This appointment ensures the business can continue its positive momentum into the new financial year."