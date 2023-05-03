World
1News

Remains of missing man likely found in crocodile stomach

By Andrew Macfarlane, 1News Australia Correspondent
2:32pm
Kevin Darmody holding a fish.

Kevin Darmody holding a fish. (Source: 9News)

Police in Far North Queensland have made a grim discovery, finding human remains in the stomach of a crocodile.

They’ve been looking for Kevin Darmody, 65, who was reported missing on Saturday after fishing in Lakefield National Park.

Two crocodiles, measuring 4.1 metres and 2.8 metres, were euthanised by Department of Environment and Science (DES) wildlife officers, with police discovering remains inside one of the animals.

The crocodiles were found upstream from where Darmody was last seen.

The crocodiles were found upstream from where Darmody was last seen. (Source: Supplied)

However, it’s believed both animals were involved in the death.

Queensland Police believe Darmody was attacked by the pair when he went to the water’s edge to retrieve fishing equipment.

At the time, bystanders described the fisherman in distress after a splash in the waters near the Kennedy Bend campsite, the Queensland Ambulance Service said.

WorldAustralia

SHARE ME

More Stories

Victoria cops caught misusing position to pursue love interests

Victoria cops caught misusing position to pursue love interests

A review detailed different cases of "predatory behaviour" including an officer who sent inappropriate texts and photos to a teenager in state care.

8:45pm

Australia to ban recreational vaping in health crackdown

Australia to ban recreational vaping in health crackdown

The crackdown will also see single-use vapes disappear from the shelves, as the country looks to stop younger people from picking up the habit.

Tue, May 2

2:06

Adelaide pair charged after kids found living in 'extreme' squalor

Adelaide pair charged after kids found living in 'extreme' squalor

Tue, May 2

Shock and sadness after MasterChef judge Jock Zonfrillo dies

Shock and sadness after MasterChef judge Jock Zonfrillo dies

Tue, May 2

1:57

Dog owners warning after pup snatched by giant croc in Queensland

Dog owners warning after pup snatched by giant croc in Queensland

Mon, May 1

0:22

13-year-old charged with killing 3 in Queensland crash

13-year-old charged with killing 3 in Queensland crash

Mon, May 1

Latest

Popular

38 mins ago

Around-the-world regatta runs into 8000km-long seaweed belt

Around-the-world regatta runs into 8000km-long seaweed belt

3:31pm

Is Whaitiri a loss to Labour? One former colleague says no

Is Whaitiri a loss to Labour? One former colleague says no

3:19pm

10th person charged with murder of Tauranga man Mitchell Te Kani

10th person charged with murder of Tauranga man Mitchell Te Kani

3:02pm

Oli Jager 'back in the colours' after coaching while injured

Oli Jager 'back in the colours' after coaching while injured

2:56pm

Road access to one of Auckland's best known beaches to re-open

0:38

Road access to one of Auckland's best known beaches to re-open

SPONSORED

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver

Sponsored by NZ Post

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver
1
2
3
4
5
6