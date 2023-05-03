Remains of missing man likely found in crocodile stomach

Police in Far North Queensland have made a grim discovery, finding human remains in the stomach of a crocodile.

They’ve been looking for Kevin Darmody, 65, who was reported missing on Saturday after fishing in Lakefield National Park.

Two crocodiles, measuring 4.1 metres and 2.8 metres, were euthanised by Department of Environment and Science (DES) wildlife officers, with police discovering remains inside one of the animals.

The crocodiles were found upstream from where Darmody was last seen. (Source: Supplied)

However, it’s believed both animals were involved in the death.

Queensland Police believe Darmody was attacked by the pair when he went to the water’s edge to retrieve fishing equipment.

At the time, bystanders described the fisherman in distress after a splash in the waters near the Kennedy Bend campsite, the Queensland Ambulance Service said.