Popular iced coffee product recalled over spoilage risk

A popular brand of iced coffee has been recalled following a packaging fault which may lead to potential spoilage.

The product affected is the Barista Bros brand's Double Espresso iced coffee, the Ministry for Primary Industries said on its website.

The recall was issued by Coca-Cola Europacific Partners New Zealand Ltd.

The flavoured milk, imported from Australia, is sold in plastic 500ml bottles at a range of supermarkets and retail outlets across the country.

The batches affected have an expiry date between September 30, 2023 and December 25, 2023.

No other Barista Bros brand products have been affected.