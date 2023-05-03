Sport
Gate leads Black Spoke's impressive start to Tour of Hellas

34 mins ago
Aaron Gate during the 2023 Tour of Hellas.

Aaron Gate during the 2023 Tour of Hellas. (Source: Supplied)

The Black Spoke pro cycling team has made an impressive start to the Tour of Hellas in Greece with defending champion Aaron Gate leading the way.

Gate started his defence in Heraklion strongly with a win on the six-kilometre prologue of the event while teammates Rory Townsend and Logan Currie joined him on the podium.

Sporting the national time trial champion jersey, Gate took top honours with a time of 7:30.37 - nine seconds ahead of Townsend.

“To win it here with the No.1 on my back is pretty special," Gate said.

"I did say to our director that we could put four riders in the top ten, because we came here with a fast team. We did that but I wasn’t expecting 1-2-3. We exceeded our expectations, so the form of the team is good.

“Now we can start to make a plan for the rest of the race. Of course, it’s a little bit different this year to last year but it still suits as well.

"They are not going to be looking for one rider from the team because we have 1-2-3 in the GCC."

Currie was also awarded the white jersey for the best under-23s rider of the day.

"I'm very proud. We will talk about our roles tonight. I would love to hold on the white jersey and help Aaron who will be the leader of our team."

The first stage of the tour begins tonight with the four-stage event finishing in ancient Olympia this weekend.

