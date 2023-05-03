New Zealand
Atmospheric river to bring 'significant rain' - MetService

11:44am
Graphic showing atmospheric river over NZ.

Graphic showing atmospheric river over NZ. (Source: MetService)

New severe weather warnings have been issued this morning as an "atmospheric river" from the subtropics continues to hang around.

MetService has issued warnings and watches for many parts of the country, including orange heavy rain warnings for Northland, parts of Taranaki, Horowhenua to Wellington, Westland south of Otira and Fiordland north of Doubtful Sound.

The warnings are in place over the next few days leading into the weekend.

"Heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly. Surface flooding and slips are also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous," MetService warned.

Heavy rain warnings have been lifted for areas on North Island's east coast as the weather system drifts down the country's west coast.

The rain caused a large slip to barrel down a hill covering a Whakatāne road overnight.

Valley Road resident Stephen Short heard powerlines snapping as it came down around 1am. He plans on staying home today in case another slip happens and he needs to spring into action.

While not currently under a weather warning, Auckland is also set for rain over the next few days.

"For Auckland, Waikato, Waitomo, the central high country, Coromandel Peninsula, and Bay of Plenty west of Whakatāne, there is low confidence of heavy rain on Thursday," MetService said.

Temperatures will remain above average for this time of year due to the weather system, with overnight lows remaining in the high teens for Auckland.

New ZealandWeather News

