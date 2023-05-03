New Zealand
1News

As costs soar, Dunedin council urges road cone thieves to 'think twice'

By Jessica Swan
11:12am

The Dunedin City Council is urging people to “think twice” before stealing road cones, with thefts costing the council tens of thousands of dollars.

At just work one site on George Street, stolen or damaged road cones and signs have racked up a $10,000 price tag this year.

One road cone thief says there’s a “myriad of reasons” people take the equipment, and it’s a big part of Dunedin culture.

“You pass by a cone and it’s like an unsung rule…I might as well grab one, this is a high tree I wonder if I can get it up there.”

But it’s not a laughing matter for council, who are having to fork out to replace them.

A spokesperson from the council said “these cones are there for a reason - to warn members of the public of road works or obstructions and are part of safety measures, required under law, by local authorities and roading contractors to keep people safe”.

According to reporting from Critic Te Ārohi, the Dunedin City Council is now launching a social media campaign to raise awareness of the issue.

Police warn it's not a joking matter, and will charge anyone found in possession of road cones unlawfully.

“While people might think road cones make a fun addition to their house or perceive stealing them as a harmless prank, it's not the case, and we would ask anyone who is thinking of stealing a cone to think again.”

The University’s student association president Quintin Jane said the problem isn’t localised to students, and the OUSA doesn’t condone or endorse the behaviour.

However, they recognise some students are involved and they would be happy to work with police if requested.

New ZealandDunedin and Otago

SHARE ME

More Stories

Police investigating 'unexplained' death in Otago home

Police investigating 'unexplained' death in Otago home

Police say they were called to the scene on Mull St, in Palmerston, around 12.15am on Saturday.

Sun, Apr 30

NASA climate scientist rallies against proposed Tarras airport

NASA climate scientist rallies against proposed Tarras airport

Almost 80 academics from around the world have now signed a letter condemning the project.

Thu, Apr 27

2:11

Teen overcomes personal hurdles, tragedy to run thriving business

Teen overcomes personal hurdles, tragedy to run thriving business

Thu, Apr 27

4:07

Otago reburials give glimpse into gold mining past

Otago reburials give glimpse into gold mining past

Sun, Apr 23

Body found near Dunedin walking track, cause of death 'unexplained'

Body found near Dunedin walking track, cause of death 'unexplained'

Sun, Apr 23

University of Otago proposes cutting 'several hundred' jobs

University of Otago proposes cutting 'several hundred' jobs

Thu, Apr 20

Latest

Popular

5 mins ago

'We haven't had a reason': Sepuloni reacts to Whaitiri split

'We haven't had a reason': Sepuloni reacts to Whaitiri split

13 mins ago

Watch: US cop narrowly evades car careening across highway at 200km/h

0:20

Watch: US cop narrowly evades car careening across highway at 200km/h

24 mins ago

'I'm done' - Ed Sheeran to quit music if he loses copyright case

'I'm done' - Ed Sheeran to quit music if he loses copyright case

34 mins ago

Gate leads Black Spoke's impressive start to Tour of Hellas

Gate leads Black Spoke's impressive start to Tour of Hellas

37 mins ago

TVNZ announces interim chief executive after Power's resignation

TVNZ announces interim chief executive after Power's resignation

SPONSORED

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver

Sponsored by NZ Post

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver
1
2
3
4
5
6