As costs soar, Dunedin council urges road cone thieves to 'think twice'

The Dunedin City Council is urging people to “think twice” before stealing road cones, with thefts costing the council tens of thousands of dollars.

At just work one site on George Street, stolen or damaged road cones and signs have racked up a $10,000 price tag this year.

One road cone thief says there’s a “myriad of reasons” people take the equipment, and it’s a big part of Dunedin culture.

“You pass by a cone and it’s like an unsung rule…I might as well grab one, this is a high tree I wonder if I can get it up there.”

But it’s not a laughing matter for council, who are having to fork out to replace them.

A spokesperson from the council said “these cones are there for a reason - to warn members of the public of road works or obstructions and are part of safety measures, required under law, by local authorities and roading contractors to keep people safe”.

According to reporting from Critic Te Ārohi, the Dunedin City Council is now launching a social media campaign to raise awareness of the issue.

Police warn it's not a joking matter, and will charge anyone found in possession of road cones unlawfully.

“While people might think road cones make a fun addition to their house or perceive stealing them as a harmless prank, it's not the case, and we would ask anyone who is thinking of stealing a cone to think again.”

The University’s student association president Quintin Jane said the problem isn’t localised to students, and the OUSA doesn’t condone or endorse the behaviour.

However, they recognise some students are involved and they would be happy to work with police if requested.