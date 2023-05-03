New Zealand
1News

Arrest after police impersonators commit aggravated robbery

11:59am
A file image of a police officer.

A file image of a police officer. (Source: 1News)

One person has been arrested after two men allegedly entered an address in Auckland's Birkenhead wearing New Zealand police high-vis vests.

Police said they were called to the scene just after midnight on April 13.

"Waitematā CIB have been investigating the incident and on Friday executed search warrants at a Manurewa property, arresting one man.

"A 32-year-old man appeared [in court] over the weekend on charges relating to aggravated assault, kidnapping, committing a burglary with a weapon, and impersonating police."

He is due to reappear in the North Shore District Court tomorrow.

Stuff have reported that the victims of the robbery were international students.

Sergeant Poland said inquiries are ongoing to find the uniform used and confirm if it is legitimate New Zealand police uniform.

“We reiterate that, in general, police staff will be clearly identifiable in uniform and will be carrying police identification that can be presented upon request.

“We advise anyone who is dealing with an representative or agency to question their identification if they are unsure."

New ZealandCrime and JusticeAuckland

SHARE ME

More Stories

Court outburst from woman accused of killing kids found in suitcases

Court outburst from woman accused of killing kids found in suitcases

The woman shouted "I'm going to prove my innocence" as a justice left a courtroom.

49 mins ago

Woman’s struggle after ex partner shared sex video to porn site

Woman’s struggle after ex partner shared sex video to porn site

A woman who suffers from post traumatic stress disorder, after a former partner shared a sex video on one of the world's largest pornography sites is entitled to help from ACC, a court has ruled.

7:48am

Second child in 'overcrowded' Auckland home may have rheumatic fever

Second child in 'overcrowded' Auckland home may have rheumatic fever

6:45am

2:26

2 Auckland companies fined after builder paralysed in fall

2 Auckland companies fined after builder paralysed in fall

4:11pm

Friend of Mama Hooch predators not guilty of sexual violation

Friend of Mama Hooch predators not guilty of sexual violation

3:55pm

Whangārei boy racers busted in police crackdown

Whangārei boy racers busted in police crackdown

3:17pm

Latest

Popular

5 mins ago

'We haven't had a reason': Sepuloni reacts to Whaitiri split

'We haven't had a reason': Sepuloni reacts to Whaitiri split

13 mins ago

Watch: US cop narrowly evades car careening across highway at 200km/h

0:20

Watch: US cop narrowly evades car careening across highway at 200km/h

24 mins ago

'I'm done' - Ed Sheeran to quit music if he loses copyright case

'I'm done' - Ed Sheeran to quit music if he loses copyright case

34 mins ago

Gate leads Black Spoke's impressive start to Tour of Hellas

Gate leads Black Spoke's impressive start to Tour of Hellas

37 mins ago

TVNZ announces interim chief executive after Power's resignation

TVNZ announces interim chief executive after Power's resignation

SPONSORED

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver

Sponsored by NZ Post

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver
1
2
3
4
5
6