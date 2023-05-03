Arrest after police impersonators commit aggravated robbery

One person has been arrested after two men allegedly entered an address in Auckland's Birkenhead wearing New Zealand police high-vis vests.

Police said they were called to the scene just after midnight on April 13.

"Waitematā CIB have been investigating the incident and on Friday executed search warrants at a Manurewa property, arresting one man.

"A 32-year-old man appeared [in court] over the weekend on charges relating to aggravated assault, kidnapping, committing a burglary with a weapon, and impersonating police."

He is due to reappear in the North Shore District Court tomorrow.

Stuff have reported that the victims of the robbery were international students.

Sergeant Poland said inquiries are ongoing to find the uniform used and confirm if it is legitimate New Zealand police uniform.

“We reiterate that, in general, police staff will be clearly identifiable in uniform and will be carrying police identification that can be presented upon request.

“We advise anyone who is dealing with an representative or agency to question their identification if they are unsure."