New Zealand
1News

More asbestos discovered in Central Auckland fire station

1:20pm
Auckland City Fire Station.

Auckland City Fire Station. (Source: 1News)

Auckland's busiest fire station is expected to be closed for several more weeks after more asbestos was discovered in the building.

On April 20, the city's central fire station was closed after asbestos was detected on two occasions - in the basement and in a wall after a drill was used.

This morning, FENZ said "traces of white asbestos" were found in a meeting room and two offices in the building's southern wing after 50 surface samples were analysed.

"We have advised the staff who have been working in these locations, which have been secured. We are now seeking further expert advice and working with specialists on the next steps in our investigations," the agency said in a statement.

A fibre once used frequently in construction, asbestos has been linked to disastrous health effects, including lung scarring, asbestosis and cancer.

White asbestos, known as chrysotile, is the least dangerous form of asbestos.

In a statement, the Professional Firefighters Union said staff would work from other fire stations - including Grey Lynn, Avondale, and Balmoral - until asbestos could be removed.

It said firefighters couldn't access personal belongings and uniforms onsite and that hotels were being used to house staff.

"The union's position is that firefighters will not be moving back in to the identified areas where asbestos has been found until it has been safely removed by competent and trained contractors and renovations completed," a union spokesperson said.

"FENZ is hoping to prioritise decontamination of the located areas to allow staff access to their lockers to use uniform that has not been contaminated."

Asbestos removal was "expected to take several weeks", the union spokesperson said.

New ZealandAuckland

SHARE ME

More Stories

Viral weight loss drug Ozempic worth the hype - expert

Viral weight loss drug Ozempic worth the hype - expert

But endocrinologist Dr Rinki Murphy says Ozempic can't fix the "obesity epidemic".

12:23pm

Rain to sweep across upper North Island, orange alerts issued

Rain to sweep across upper North Island, orange alerts issued

Northland and Coromandel are expected to get a battering over the next day.

11:10am

Many universities could face job cuts this year, AUT leader warns

Many universities could face job cuts this year, AUT leader warns

10:36am

12 youth arrested after overnight burglary in South Auckland

12 youth arrested after overnight burglary in South Auckland

10:12am

Man critically injured after 'serious' assault in Auckland CBD

Man critically injured after 'serious' assault in Auckland CBD

7:45am

Pet expo draws animal lovers aplenty but rescues have a warning

Pet expo draws animal lovers aplenty but rescues have a warning

6:10am

1:54

Latest

Popular

33 mins ago

Fire injures four people after home lacked working smoke alarms

Fire injures four people after home lacked working smoke alarms

42 mins ago

One killed, road closed after rural Waikato crash

One killed, road closed after rural Waikato crash

2:14pm

Cyclone recovery visa sold for $30k by unlicenced agents, adviser says

9:52

Cyclone recovery visa sold for $30k by unlicenced agents, adviser says

1:48pm

Prince William to star in new docuseries

Prince William to star in new docuseries

1:20pm

More asbestos discovered in Central Auckland fire station

More asbestos discovered in Central Auckland fire station

SPONSORED

How to help your local foodbank and support families in need

Sponsored by New World

How to help your local foodbank and support families in need
1
2
3
4
5
6