World
1News

Watch: Bull runs from tennis ball-sized hail in Texas storm

2:57pm

A bull has been filmed "running for cover" as tennis ball sized hail pelted down during a Texas storm.

Footage of the wild weather in Dublin, Texas was posted to Twitter by Gary Clayton today.

It shows a backyard pool being smashed by extremely large hail, whipping up the water.

In the background an adult bull cow runs past as the hail rains down around him.

"The bull is fine. He was heading for cover," Clayton explained on his Twitter post after being asked after the animal's wellbeing.

Clayton was also asked for more detail about the storm by a local weather agency.

"Video taken at 5:30ish about 4 miles from Dublin. The larger stones were tennis ball size," he replied.

It comes as the National Weather Service issued an urgent severe thunderstorm warning for Dublin, Purves, Clairette, and Olin,Texas today.

The storm reportedly generated hail ranging from baseball to softball size in some areas, with reports of hail as large as grapefruit in size reported in Waco Texas.

WorldWeather NewsNorth AmericaAnimals

SHARE ME

More Stories

Search for Aussie who went overboard on Hawaii-bound cruise ship

Search for Aussie who went overboard on Hawaii-bound cruise ship

The man was aboard the Quantum of the Seas ship that departed Brisbane for the Hawaiian islands on April 12.

5 mins ago

Appeals court rejects Trump effort to block Pence testimony

Appeals court rejects Trump effort to block Pence testimony

A federal appeals court moved former Vice President Mike Pence closer to appearing before a grand jury investigating efforts to undo the results of the 2020 presidential election.

50 mins ago

Biden, Yoon warn North Korea of nuclear response to any attack

Biden, Yoon warn North Korea of nuclear response to any attack

12:15pm

Teens charged after Colorado driver killed by thrown rock

Teens charged after Colorado driver killed by thrown rock

12:04pm

Disney sues Florida Governor, calling park takeover 'retaliation'

Disney sues Florida Governor, calling park takeover 'retaliation'

6:57am

Trump raped, 'destroyed' ex-columnist, US civil trial hears

Trump raped, 'destroyed' ex-columnist, US civil trial hears

5:07pm

6:18

Latest

Popular

5 mins ago

Search for Aussie who went overboard on Hawaii-bound cruise ship

Search for Aussie who went overboard on Hawaii-bound cruise ship

6 mins ago

NZ Rugby talks up financial position despite $47 million deficit

NZ Rugby talks up financial position despite $47 million deficit

13 mins ago

BREAKING

One dead after car crashes into West Auckland real estate office

One dead after car crashes into West Auckland real estate office

20 mins ago

'Stripping them of their rights': Greens on Nats' rental proposal

'Stripping them of their rights': Greens on Nats' rental proposal

34 mins ago

Man jailed for chasing victim who drowned after jumping into harbour

Man jailed for chasing victim who drowned after jumping into harbour

SPONSORED

How to help your local foodbank and support families in need

Sponsored by New World

How to help your local foodbank and support families in need
1
2
3
4
5
6