Watch: Bull runs from tennis ball-sized hail in Texas storm

A bull has been filmed "running for cover" as tennis ball sized hail pelted down during a Texas storm.

Footage of the wild weather in Dublin, Texas was posted to Twitter by Gary Clayton today.

It shows a backyard pool being smashed by extremely large hail, whipping up the water.

In the background an adult bull cow runs past as the hail rains down around him.

"The bull is fine. He was heading for cover," Clayton explained on his Twitter post after being asked after the animal's wellbeing.

Clayton was also asked for more detail about the storm by a local weather agency.

"Video taken at 5:30ish about 4 miles from Dublin. The larger stones were tennis ball size," he replied.

It comes as the National Weather Service issued an urgent severe thunderstorm warning for Dublin, Purves, Clairette, and Olin,Texas today.

The storm reportedly generated hail ranging from baseball to softball size in some areas, with reports of hail as large as grapefruit in size reported in Waco Texas.