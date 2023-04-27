Football
Bang Showbiz

Ryan Reynolds urges Gareth Bale to consider comeback with Wrexham

4:10pm
Gareth Bale.

Gareth Bale. (Source: Associated Press)

Ryan Reynolds wants Gareth Bale to come out of retirement to play for his Welsh football team Wrexham.

The 46-year-old actor co-owns Wrexham AFC alongside fellow Hollywood star Rob McElhenney, and the celebrity duo have taken to social media in a bid to hire the former Real Madrid player, who announced his retirement in January.

Gareth, 33, recently congratulated Rob after Wrexham achieved promotion to the English Football League. He said in a video on social media: "Hi Rob, just to congratulate you on your promotion and everything you're doing at Wrexham."

Then, Rob - who became the club's co-owner in 2021 - took to Twitter to offer Gareth a contract for next season.

The 46-year-old actor wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "Hey @GarethBale11 let’s play golf, where I totally won’t spend 4 hours trying to convince you to un-retire for one last magical season [Welsh flag emojis] (sic)"

Gareth - who is widely recognised as one of Wales' best-ever sportsmen - replied: "Depends what course... (sic)"

Ryan then added: "I will shave a professional-grade golf course into Rob’s back if you’ll give Wrexham a season. [golf emoji]

"Update: after an online image search, it appears Rob does not have the requisite body hair to support this plan. (sic)"

Wrexham achieved promotion with a 3-1 win over Boreham Wood at the weekend.

Ryan subsequently took to social media to bask in the club's success.

The Deadpool actor - who is married to actress Blake Lively - wrote on Twitter: "Everything I own smells like champagne, beer and grass. I’m still somewhere between giggling and sobbing. This town and this sport is one of the most romantic things on earth. Thank you, @Wrexham_AFC (sic)"

FootballMovies

SHARE ME

More Stories

Wrexham earns promotion on wild journey under Ryan Reynolds

Wrexham earns promotion on wild journey under Ryan Reynolds

Reynolds and co-owner Rob McElhenney were in the crowd to see their team clinch the National League title.

Sun, Apr 23

Fifth-tier Welsh football club to get Hollywood treatment with TV, movie stars' takeover bid

Fifth-tier Welsh football club to get Hollywood treatment with TV, movie stars' takeover bid

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are in talks to invest in the club.

September 25, 2020

Latest

Popular

9 mins ago

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott claims Natural Selection Tour title

0:33

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott claims Natural Selection Tour title

29 mins ago

Council approves plan to develop Drury into Napier-sized city

Council approves plan to develop Drury into Napier-sized city

41 mins ago

US couple accused of using ID of dead babies to stay behind bars

US couple accused of using ID of dead babies to stay behind bars

48 mins ago

One dead after car crashes into West Auckland real estate office

0:28

One dead after car crashes into West Auckland real estate office

4:59pm

BREAKING

'Horrified': Overhead rail option to slice apart Auckland suburb

4:42

'Horrified': Overhead rail option to slice apart Auckland suburb

SPONSORED

How to help your local foodbank and support families in need

Sponsored by New World

How to help your local foodbank and support families in need
1
2
3
4
5
6