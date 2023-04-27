New Zealand
1News

Man jailed for chasing victim who drowned after jumping into harbour

35 mins ago
Auckland's Viaduct Harbour.

Auckland's Viaduct Harbour. (Source: istock.com)

An Auckland man has been sentenced to four years and eight months in prison for manslaughter after a pursuit over gold rings and a necklace caused a man to drown.

Joniero Joe Irving was found guilty of manslaughter in the Auckland District Court in February for the death of James Jenkins.

The two men were at the Andrew Andrew bar at Auckland’s Viaduct on October 7, 2019.

At around 3.30am the two had a conversation, of which there is no account of, but according to court documents, it was clear they had a history.

In the bar Jenkins, who was fearful that Irving would try to take his jewellery, took off a Rolex and a heavy gold necklace, putting them in his partner's bag. He kept his two gold rings on.

At around 4am, Jenkins and his partner left the bar, which was when Irving “aggressively pursued” him.

Out of fear, Jenkins ran, diving into the cold harbour to get away from his pursuer.

As he tried to swim away, Irving and his friend “stalked and shadowed” Jenkins.

Eventually, he swam to a nearby ferry terminal, calling for help.

He climbed a ladder, but Irving had already run to the pier and waited for him. Jenkins stayed on the ladder for some time.

“I’m going to f***ing smash you; I want to f***ing kill you,” Irving yelled at Jenkins from the pier.

Jenkins made it onto the ferry, which was when Irving tried to board; he wasn’t successful and demanded he hand over the gold rings.

Jenkins gave him the rings, but his pursuer also wanted the gold necklace he had previously given his partner.

When Jenkins couldn’t hand it over, Irving made a move as if to board the ferry, and Jenkins jumped back into the harbour.

As he moved towards the bow of the ferry, Jenkins began to grow weak - unresponsive to efforts to help him.

Irving watched the man struggle before leaving. Jenkins eventually drowned.

At his sentencing, Justice Brewer was asked if there could be a discount to his imprisonment. Irving was remorseful of the incident, writing an apology letter to the victim’s family.

This was declined.

“Well, it is easy to write a letter expressing remorse after you have been found guilty of a serious charge,” Brewer said.

“And the fact that in some aspects of your life, you behaved well is not by itself a factor warranting a sentence discount."

The judge said text messages Irving sent the following day lacked remorse.

“I am reminded of your text message exchange with Mr Pure later in the morning of the incident. Of course, you didn’t then know that Mr Jenkins had drowned, but your attitude was not one of remorse.

“Nor have you returned the rings or disclosed what you did with them.”

Brewer said the pursuit was purely motivated by financial gain, with no indications it was caused by drug addiction.

“I have seen descriptions of dislocation and deprivation significantly worse than yours,” the judge said.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeAuckland

SHARE ME

More Stories

One dead after car crashes into West Auckland real estate office

BREAKING

One dead after car crashes into West Auckland real estate office

The crash happened around 2pm, when the car smashed through the front of a Barfoot & Thompson office on Te Atatu Rd.

14 mins ago

Baby blood case: Te Whatu Ora spent $26,000 on lawyer fees

Baby blood case: Te Whatu Ora spent $26,000 on lawyer fees

The court case that ensured a baby had urgent heart surgery against his parents' wishes cost the health agency in external lawyers’ fees.

2:15pm

How the Mama Hooch drink-spike rapists were caught

How the Mama Hooch drink-spike rapists were caught

11:26am

Officer 'not justified' in fatal shooting of 501 deportee - IPCA

Officer 'not justified' in fatal shooting of 501 deportee - IPCA

11:06am

Investigation after Akl man dies in hospital from head injuries

Investigation after Akl man dies in hospital from head injuries

9:59am

Wairoa man, 79, assaulted in bed in early morning home invasion

Wairoa man, 79, assaulted in bed in early morning home invasion

9:11am

Latest

Popular

5 mins ago

Search for Aussie who went overboard on Hawaii-bound cruise ship

Search for Aussie who went overboard on Hawaii-bound cruise ship

6 mins ago

NZ Rugby talks up financial position despite $47 million deficit

NZ Rugby talks up financial position despite $47 million deficit

14 mins ago

BREAKING

One dead after car crashes into West Auckland real estate office

One dead after car crashes into West Auckland real estate office

21 mins ago

'Stripping them of their rights': Greens on Nats' rental proposal

'Stripping them of their rights': Greens on Nats' rental proposal

35 mins ago

Man jailed for chasing victim who drowned after jumping into harbour

Man jailed for chasing victim who drowned after jumping into harbour

SPONSORED

How to help your local foodbank and support families in need

Sponsored by New World

How to help your local foodbank and support families in need
1
2
3
4
5
6