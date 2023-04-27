Investigation after Akl man dies in hospital from head injuries

A homicide investigation has been launched after an Auckland man died in hospital from serious head injuries.

Police say a 60-year-old man was taken to hospital from a property in Manurewa on Monday last week. He had serious head injuries.

Detective Inspector Mike Hayward, Counties Manukau Criminal Investigation Branch, said the man died in hospital yesterday.

A homicide investigation was then launched.

A 48-year-old man was arrested last week and charged with wounding with intent to injure. He is due to reappear in the Manukau District Court on May 3.

Hayward said further charges will be considered.