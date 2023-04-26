New Zealand
1News

Police car crashes into bus stop in Auckland's Mt Albert

1:21pm
A police car which crashed into a bus stop on New North Rd in Mt Albert, Auckland.

A police car which crashed into a bus stop on New North Rd in Mt Albert, Auckland. (Source: 1News)

A police car crashed into a bus stop in Auckland's Mt Albert this morning.

Inspector Kerry Watson said just after 11am police were making inquiries about a vehicle of interest in the area.

"Around this time a member of the public's vehicle has exited a driveway on New North Rd.

"The police vehicle attempted to evade the vehicle however it has collided with the vehicle and a nearby bus stop."

Watson said the serious crash unit is at the scene and an investigation is underway.

One person was taken to Auckland Hospital in a serious condition, a St John spokesperson told 1News.

Three others were treated at the scene for minor injuries and no police officers were taken to hospital.

The collision forced the closure of New North Rd between Mt Albert Rd and McLean St.

Police have spoken with some witnesses but would like to speak with anyone else who saw the crash. Those with information can call 105.

New ZealandAccidentsAuckland

