Te Ao Māori
1News

Māori woman denied entry into Brisbane pub over moko kauae

11:10am

A Brisbane pub has apologised after a woman was denied entry due to her moko kauae.

The traditional chin tattoo represents a wahine Māori's whakapapa and leadership within her community.

Juanita McNamara claimed three security guards refused her entry to Finn McCools Fortitude Valley on Saturday due to their policy against facial tattoos.

"It was actually embarrassing. I was very disappointed; I was shocked but also I felt quite a feeling of injustice," she told Nine News.

Finn McCools has since reached out to McNamara to apologise, a spokesperson for the pub said.

The venue is in the process of revising its entry policy.

McNamara is now in talks with a law firm in relation to the perceived discrimination.

