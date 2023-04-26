World
1News

Boy found in alligator's mouth had been thrown in lake by dad

15 mins ago
Two-year-old Taylen Mosley, whose body was found in the jaws of an alligator.

Two-year-old Taylen Mosley, whose body was found in the jaws of an alligator. (Source: Associated Press)

A little boy whose body was found in the mouth of an alligator in Florida died of drowning after being thrown in a lake by his father, police said.

Taylen Mosley, 2, was found at Lake Maggiore near St Petersburg in Florida last month.

St Petersburg police told CNN the boy's confirmed cause of death was drowning.

The boy had been put in the lake by his father Thomas Mosley, who is charged with his murder, as well of that of Taylen's mother Pashun Jeffery.

She had been found dead in her apartment.

A search for Taylen was launched after Thomas Mosely went to his mother's house with "severe lacerations" consistent with "slippage during a knife attack", a police affidavit read.

Jeffrey's family went to her apartment and found blood on the pavement outside. She was found inside with an excess of 100 stab wounds.

Taylen was missing, and the following day an alligator was spotted with an object in its mouth, which it dropped after a shot was fired.

It was then police discovered Taylen's body.

WorldCrime and JusticeNorth AmericaAnimals

SHARE ME

More Stories

Rape allegation against Trump heads to civil trial

Rape allegation against Trump heads to civil trial

The trial stems from a lawsuit writer E. Jean Carroll filed against Trump.

18 mins ago

Joe Biden announces re-election campaign as US president

Joe Biden announces re-election campaign as US president

It's looking increasingly likely of a Trump-Biden rematch, but a recent poll found Americans weary of the prospect.

6:52am

2:03

Autopsy: Parents, kids in burning Oklahoma home were shot

Autopsy: Parents, kids in burning Oklahoma home were shot

5:44am

Survivor of doomed Pearl Harbour warship dies at 102

Survivor of doomed Pearl Harbour warship dies at 102

8:00pm

Proud Boys viewed themselves as 'Trump's army' - prosecutor

Proud Boys viewed themselves as 'Trump's army' - prosecutor

7:20pm

Gold-plated gun found in luggage at Sydney Airport

Gold-plated gun found in luggage at Sydney Airport

4:59pm

Latest

Popular

10 mins ago

Jacinda Ardern off to Harvard University for semester

4:21

Jacinda Ardern off to Harvard University for semester

15 mins ago

Boy found in alligator's mouth had been thrown in lake by dad

Boy found in alligator's mouth had been thrown in lake by dad

18 mins ago

Rape allegation against Trump heads to civil trial

Rape allegation against Trump heads to civil trial

48 mins ago

Motorcyclist dead after Auckland motorway crash

Motorcyclist dead after Auckland motorway crash

7:19am

Congestion on parts of Auckland motorway after road closure

Congestion on parts of Auckland motorway after road closure

SPONSORED

How to help your local foodbank and support families in need

Sponsored by New World

How to help your local foodbank and support families in need
1
2
3
4
5
6