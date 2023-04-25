Two arrested after shooting at police during car theft

Two men have been arrested after shooting at police in Hamilton last night.

The shooting happened as police were responding to an attempted car theft on Beaumont Street in the eastern part of the city at 12.15am.

Police found the vehicle when it allegedly failed to stop when signalled. Police successfully laid spikes and monitored it as it kept moving.

When a police car followed the alleged assailants, they fired two shots, hitting the patrol vehicle.

The police car sustained minor damage, but the officers inside weren’t injured.

An 18-year-old and a 22-year-old were arrested shortly after.

The pair are now charged with dangerous driving, failing to stop, using a firearm against a law enforcement officer, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

They have been remanded in custody and will reappear in the Hamilton District Court tomorrow.

"Fast action and quick thinking by Police officers allowed us to apprehend two suspects without anyone being injured,” said Waikato Crime Investigations Manager Detective Inspector Graham Pitkethley.

"Offenders who attempt to evade Police put themselves and others at risk of harm.

“Any incident where a firearm is discharged at Police is of serious concern."

He said it was “a good example of why it is essential to report any suspicious activity to Police as soon as possible, as what may seem minor can lead to more serious offending".