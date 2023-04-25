One dead, several others seriously injured in Waikato crash

A two-vehicle crash near Otorohanga has left one person dead and four others seriously injured.

Emergency services were called to the serious crash at about 12.45pm, police said.

One person has been confirmed dead, while four others are seriously injured.

Waka Kotahi said delays are also expected on SH3 as a result.

SH3 SOUTH OF OTOROHANGA, ROAD CLOSED - 1:10PM

Due to a serious crash #SH3 is closed south of the SH3/SH37 roundabout, delays on SH3 should be expected. Detour southbound via Mangarino St, Hangatiki E Rd, and Te Kumi Station Rd (and the reverse for northbound) ^MS pic.twitter.com/XVcTA4ojP7 — Waka Kotahi NZTA Waikato/BoP (@WakaKotahiWaiBP) April 25, 2023

Police have advised motorists to avoid the area.

"The road is closed, and there are diversions in place south of the roundabout Mangarino Road, and at Kumeu Station Road," a spokesperson said.