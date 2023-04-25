New Zealand
One dead, several others seriously injured in Waikato crash

2:15pm
A New Zealand Police vehicle with a road block in place (file image)

A two-vehicle crash near Otorohanga has left one person dead and four others seriously injured.

Emergency services were called to the serious crash at about 12.45pm, police said.

One person has been confirmed dead, while four others are seriously injured.

Waka Kotahi said delays are also expected on SH3 as a result.

Police have advised motorists to avoid the area.

"The road is closed, and there are diversions in place south of the roundabout Mangarino Road, and at Kumeu Station Road," a spokesperson said.

6