World
Associated Press

1 dead in Oklahoma college shooting, suspect in custody

10:49am
Oklahoma state troopers walk under police tape following a fatal shooting at Rose State College in Midwest City.

Oklahoma state troopers walk under police tape following a fatal shooting at Rose State College in Midwest City. (Source: Associated Press)

A man shot and killed another man on Tuesday at Rose State College in Oklahoma, according to police, who reported no other injuries after the campus was briefly put on lockdown.

Midwest City Police Chief Sid Porter said the men were “acquainted through a domestic situation,” but did not elaborate on exactly what their relationship was or what led to the shooting.

He also did not say if either man was a student or staff member at the school.

The two-year college has about 13,000 students and is just outside Oklahoma City. Crime scene tape surrounded the humanities building in the center of campus and officers from multiple law enforcement agencies were on the scene.

Porter said the victim was shot one time and that the suspect was confronted by officers who work on campus.

“They ordered him to drop the gun, which he did, and they took him into custody,” Porter said.

Kevin McCormack, a student from the suburb of Choctaw, said he was meeting a friend on campus when he heard gunfire. He said they looked over and saw a man hitting the ground, next to another man holding a gun and a woman who was trying to calm him down.

“Almost immediately, we said, ‘go, go, go!’ and took off," McCormack said.

Rose State College cancelled classes for the remainder of the day after lifting the lockdown order. A person who answered the phone at the university’s public safety office Monday referred questions to police.

Porter praised students and staff for how they responded during the lockdown and noted that weeks before the shooting, Rose State College had practiced what to do in the event of an active shooter.

“Things got locked down real quick,” Porter said. “I just think they did a fantastic job listening to the school and everybody staying down and not panicking because we didn’t know what was going on.”

WorldNorth AmericaCrime and Justice

SHARE ME

More Stories

TV star Bam Margera charged with punching brother

TV star Bam Margera charged with punching brother

An arrest warrant was issued for Margera, 43, and police said they were looking for him.

8:41am

Ex-officer who fatally shot Breonna Taylor hired as a deputy

Ex-officer who fatally shot Breonna Taylor hired as a deputy

Myles Cosgrove was fired from the Louisville Metro Police Department for violating use-of-force procedures and failing to use a body camera during the raid on Taylor’s apartment.

7:00am

Ex-Strictly Come Dancing judge Len Goodman dies at 78

Ex-Strictly Come Dancing judge Len Goodman dies at 78

9:46pm

Aus great-granny's cannabis butter cooks up high school trouble

Aus great-granny's cannabis butter cooks up high school trouble

7:47pm

'Calling all Kyles' - US city aims for Guinness World Record

'Calling all Kyles' - US city aims for Guinness World Record

4:31pm

12yo girl shot dead, years after her 20yo father gunned down

12yo girl shot dead, years after her 20yo father gunned down

2:58pm

Latest

Popular

6 mins ago

Five youths arrested after overnight crime rampage in Auckland

Five youths arrested after overnight crime rampage in Auckland

47 mins ago

Cable TV chaos: Fox news Tucker Carlson out, CNN’s Don Lemon terminated

Cable TV chaos: Fox news Tucker Carlson out, CNN’s Don Lemon terminated

11:38am

Solider killed in Ukraine remembered for service to NZDF

Solider killed in Ukraine remembered for service to NZDF

11:19am

Aerial coast search begins for missing Auckland 18-year-old

Aerial coast search begins for missing Auckland 18-year-old

10:49am

1 dead in Oklahoma college shooting, suspect in custody

1 dead in Oklahoma college shooting, suspect in custody

SPONSORED

How to help your local foodbank and support families in need

Sponsored by New World

How to help your local foodbank and support families in need
1
2
3
4
5
6