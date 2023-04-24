Early and nasty flu season looms, doctors warn

Health officials are warning that 2023’s flu season could be one of the worst in years, with rates rising fast across the country.

Now, there’s also concern about the return of some strains, which are more prevalent in children.

It's been a rough few weeks for six-year-old Isla and four-year-old Sadie Popping, having to deal with indoor holiday fun after catching the flu.

“The last one was definitely the flu cos we got it, mum and dad got it afterwards, and it wasn't nice,” their mum Cara told 1News.

While the family is feeling better now, they’re still off to get flu jabs for the kids.

“I work part-time at a school as well, and we've seen it with the number of children off sick has increased significantly,” Cara said.

Reported flu cases have more than doubled in three weeks, according to virus surveillance data.

And there’s been a sharp rise in Influenza B strains, which haven't widely circulated since 2019.

“I think it's wise for us to prepare for a bad scenario,” said paediatrician Owen Sinclair.

“What we've seen overseas is that it's been more infective in children.”

Access to the flu vaccine has been widened this year to include babes as young as six-months-old as well as Maori and Pacific people aged 55 to 64 over concerts immunity is low after Covid.

While general practitioners say they aren’t seeing a surge of flu patients just yet, they’re preparing for the worst, following overseas trends.

“I know the American season has been worse this last winter than the year before and the same we saw across a lot of central Europe as well,” said Dr Luke Bradford from the Royal College of GPs.

“So there is a chance-absolutely that we're gonna see a decent spike.”

Hospitals across the country are also preparing.

Te Whatu Ora says there's a high risk this flu season could be one of the worst in many years.

A range of initiatives to address system pressures during the winter period will be announced soon.

“I must admit when I'm doing my ward rounds, I'm seeing a couple of people a week in hospital who have Influenza already,” clinical immunologist Anthony Jordan said.

As for Cara Popping, she’s just hoping for a smooth start to the school term - and no more sick days.

"If its another one like last year, I think there's gonna be a lot of parents in the same boat as me.”