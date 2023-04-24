'Calling all Kyles' - US city aims for Guinness World Record

The city of Kyle in Texas is "calling all Kyles" to help break the Guinness World Record for the largest same-name gathering.

It's the city's fourth attempt at breaking the record, Insider reports.

The record is currently held by Kupreski Kosci in Bosnia and Herzegovina, where 2325 people named Ivan gathered in 2017.

The planned event has been dubbed the "Gathering of the Kyles".

"We need tall Kyles, short Kyles, young Kyles, and old Kyles to get close to the record set five years ago," the city's special events manager Claudia Rocha told Insider.

The rules stipulate the name has to be spelt Kyle, with variations not counting towards the record.

The gathering is planned for the end of May, with the record attempt set for the final day of a three-day festival.

The event's website advertises "a party... that'll knock the stink off a skunk".

"We've got ribs, 'ritas [margaritas], carnival rides, and a whole mess of things on a stick ready to dig into, plus a live-music lineup that'll wear out your boots on the dance floor!"

Fireworks are also planned for the big occasion.

"The City of Kyle reserves the right to spontaneously add events with as little as five minutes notice if the party is gettin' where the gettin' is good," the website adds above the weekend's schedule.

But it's not all laid-back fun - there is a clear dress code.

Attendees are asked not to wear "storm clouds", "Lady Gaga's meat dress", "macaroni art (within reason)" or "a frown".

"We're very excited," Rocha said.