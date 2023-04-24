New Zealand
1News

'Calling all Kyles' - US city aims for Guinness World Record

27 mins ago
The city of Kyle in Texas.

The city of Kyle in Texas. (Source: The City of Kyle, TX / Facebook)

The city of Kyle in Texas is "calling all Kyles" to help break the Guinness World Record for the largest same-name gathering.

It's the city's fourth attempt at breaking the record, Insider reports.

The record is currently held by Kupreski Kosci in Bosnia and Herzegovina, where 2325 people named Ivan gathered in 2017.

The planned event has been dubbed the "Gathering of the Kyles".

"We need tall Kyles, short Kyles, young Kyles, and old Kyles to get close to the record set five years ago," the city's special events manager Claudia Rocha told Insider.

The rules stipulate the name has to be spelt Kyle, with variations not counting towards the record.

The gathering is planned for the end of May, with the record attempt set for the final day of a three-day festival.

The event's website advertises "a party... that'll knock the stink off a skunk".

"We've got ribs, 'ritas [margaritas], carnival rides, and a whole mess of things on a stick ready to dig into, plus a live-music lineup that'll wear out your boots on the dance floor!"

Fireworks are also planned for the big occasion.

"The City of Kyle reserves the right to spontaneously add events with as little as five minutes notice if the party is gettin' where the gettin' is good," the website adds above the weekend's schedule.

But it's not all laid-back fun - there is a clear dress code.

Attendees are asked not to wear "storm clouds", "Lady Gaga's meat dress", "macaroni art (within reason)" or "a frown".

"We're very excited," Rocha said.

New ZealandNorth America

SHARE ME

More Stories

Direct flights from Chch to San Francisco to launch over summer

Direct flights from Chch to San Francisco to launch over summer

Christchurch Airport chief executive Justin Watson says the new United Airlines service will "supercharge" tourism value.

Wed, Apr 19

Trial of US officers charged with NZ-born man's death to proceed

Trial of US officers charged with NZ-born man's death to proceed

Christchurch-born Christian Glass, 22, was shot five times in his car during an apparent mental health crisis near Denver, Colorado last June.

Thu, Apr 13

'Still haven't washed my hand': Auckland man's Barack Obama encounter

'Still haven't washed my hand': Auckland man's Barack Obama encounter

Tue, Apr 4

Nelson locals to run New York marathon to raise money for kids

Nelson locals to run New York marathon to raise money for kids

Mon, Apr 3

1:47

TVNZ appoints new US correspondent

TVNZ appoints new US correspondent

Mon, Apr 3

2 dead, 5 missing in 'tragic' US chocolate factory explosion

2 dead, 5 missing in 'tragic' US chocolate factory explosion

Sun, Mar 26

Latest

Popular

12 mins ago

Award-winning actress speaks out over Humphries being 'cancelled'

Award-winning actress speaks out over Humphries being 'cancelled'

27 mins ago

'Calling all Kyles' - US city aims for Guinness World Record

'Calling all Kyles' - US city aims for Guinness World Record

42 mins ago

Petition launched over proposed changes to medicine law

Petition launched over proposed changes to medicine law

59 mins ago

Young Aussie rules player dies after on-field collision

Young Aussie rules player dies after on-field collision

3:43pm

Aus MP says Kiwis may use citizenship rights just to get the dole

4:34

Aus MP says Kiwis may use citizenship rights just to get the dole

SPONSORED

How to help your local foodbank and support families in need

Sponsored by New World

How to help your local foodbank and support families in need
1
2
3
4
5
6