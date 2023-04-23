Temperatures to plummet as cold snap sweeps across country

Much of the country is expected to be in for a chilly night as a cold front sweeps across the nation.

In the deep south, both Milford Road (SH94) and Crown Range Road have been issued orange road snowfall warnings.

Snow showers are expected for the region tonight and tomorrow morning, with one to three centimetres of snow expected above 800 metres.

For SH94, snow is expected near the tunnel and in higher areas on Crown Range Road.

There are also strong wind warnings in place for coastal Southland, Stewart Island and Clutha.

It comes as a south-westerly change moves south, bringing cold air to the regions.

Milford Sound has also been experiencing low clouds, with footage showing it clinging to mountains near the airport.

Further north, Monday night is expected to be brisk, with temperatures plummeting.

Temperatures in Auckland and Wellington are expected to fall to 8C, while Hamilton and Rotorua are braced for a low of 2C. Taupō is expected to drop to a freezing 1C.