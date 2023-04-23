Homecoming for NZ's smallest bird to Bushy Park Tarapuruhi

The country's smallest bird now has another home after up to 60 were moved to Bushy Park Tarapurihi near Whanganui.

Titipounamu, or rifleman, were collected from bush near Taranaki Maunga this week by a relocation specialist and three hapū from Te Atiawa iwi before taking a car ride for two hours to the native bush sanctuary.

The translocation has been in the works since 2021, when Horizons Regional Council awarded Bushy Park Tarapuruhi Trust around $20,000 to fund the reintroduction of at-risk titipounamu.

"We are super excited," Bushy Park Tarapurihi manager Mandy Brooke said.

"I really look forward to seeing these manu thriving in the forest."

Those gathered at the homecoming were asked to be quiet to minimise stress for the new arrivals, which range from four-and-a-half grams to seven grams.

Tania Te Huna of Ngā Rauru called the occasion "really special".

Bushy Park Tarapurihi educator Keith Beautrais added: "Our hearts are full.

"We are building back that beautiful ecology of the forest, so it's the missing jigsaw piece."