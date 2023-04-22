World
US healthcare van hijacked with 93yo cancer patient still inside

12:02pm

A Los Angeles woman stole a van belonging to a healthcare facility yesterday morning, which had a 93-year-old cancer patient still inside.

A chase ensued that eventually led to the driver surrendering to police after finding herself blocked in in a carpark.

The van's driver had gotten out of the vehicle to help pick up another rider when the suspect jumped in and drove off, leaving the passenger door open throughout.

Footage of the incident shows the driver throwing items out of the door and doing donuts at an intersection.

The driver was arrested following a short pursuit and the elderly man left inside was shaken but uninjured.

However, he was shaken up. He was en-route to a health centre when the hijacking took place.

Los Angeles police had no trouble tracking the van down as the driver had left his cellphone inside, which the woman actually answered when police rang.

