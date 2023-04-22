'Amazing' - US producer Timbaland praises Kiwi singer

New Zealand singer AACACIA has opened up about the moment US producer Timbaland celebrated her skill in front of thousands of music fans.

The rising Kiwi star appeared on Timbaland's live-streamed TikTok show, Timbo Idol, where he shared his thoughts on her upcoming track.

Timbaland regularly checks in with emerging creatives to offer guidance about their music and work - and he's known to be brutal when needed with his feedback.

He’s recently been hosting sessions on TikTok to open the floor for undiscovered artists to showcase their music.

AACACIA told 1News: "I was shaking. I was so intrigued to see what he thought about my stuff. If he doesn’t like the music, he’ll let you know."

ADVERTISEMENT

But the honesty policy worked in AACACIA's favour. After playing a snippet of a yet-to-be released song, he applauded her talent.

Timbaland said: "Your voice….your voice… yo… that sh*t is amazing.

"Yo, that song, first I was like, yo this song is, first I was like, I don't know, it was kinda cheesy right, but then I was like wait a minute, your voice was cutting through so good.

"You were so present in that track. You came on to this thing different."

AACACIA was introduced to a global audience when she featured alongside US rapper Fetty Wap on Drax Project’s single Firefly. (Source: Supplied)

At the end of her chat with Timbaland, he asked her to keep him involved as she brings another demo to life, telling her, "I just followed you. Make sure you send me that."

AACACIA, a singer and songwriter from Taupō, made a name for herself in 2021 after hitting the Top 40 alongside US rapper Fetty Wap on Drax Project’s multi-platinum single Firefly. The same year she played the opening spot for shows of some of our biggest names like Six60 and Mitch James.

ADVERTISEMENT

With a sound spanning from RnB pop into soul infused rock, she's since gone on to release a series of tracks like Home Away From Home and Alone.

AACACIA said opening herself up to someone else's opinion in front of so many people was "pretty nerve-wracking" - but was relieved to hear such positive support.

"It’s incredibly reaffirming. Musicians work so hard to build a career. So much sacrifice, hoping that your product is good enough that it’ll all work out," she said.

"I’ve had a lot of support from fellow musicians in New Zealand, but getting an indicator from someone on his level internationally means a lot.

"I definitely took away more hope and excitement for my next release. If Timbaland likes it, hopefully the rest of the world does too. It makes me want to keep going, and to aim as high as I can."

Timbaland, who hailed from Nofolk, Virginia, is known for his work with artists such as Rhihanna, Jay Z, Drake, Nelly Furtado, Chance the Rapper and OneRepublic.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 51-year-old is behind countless megahits, including Missy Elliott's Work It, Dido's White Flag and Drunk in Love by Beyonce.

The 51-year-old is behind countless megahits. (Source: Getty)

After producing Justin Timberlake's smash albums FutureSex/LoveSounds and The 20/20 Experience, the pair have teamed up again for the former N*Sync band member's upcoming album.

AACACIA said to have approval from someone so influential across the industry is a big deal - and wants to pass on the inspiration she's felt.

She said: "Hustle hard, and put yourself out there.

"Some crazy stuff has happened to me by putting myself forward. Like mum always said 'if you don’t ask, you don’t get.'"