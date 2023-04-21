World
1News

Watch: Plane ditches into ocean at beach near Perth

By Andrew Macfarlane, 1News Australia Correspondent
32 mins ago

Two people made it to shore safely after their plane crashed into the sea at Leighton beach, just north of Fremantle last night.

The small aircraft was being piloted by Michelle Yeats with her son Jake, who were returning from watching the solar eclipse in Western Australia’s north.

However, the pair encountered issues when the engine cut out.

Yeats, 45, told the ABC that she sent out a mayday call after noticing the engine acting strangely.

"I was only at 1500 feet, I didn't have much time to react, so I just sent out a mayday to the tower and then just turned around and landed on the water," she said.

The plane was due to land at Jandakot Airport, but it ended up about 30 metres offshore.

"I tried to get as close to the beach as I could, without hitting anybody."

Yeats said she’s been trained for emergencies, but "never thought I was actually going to have to do it in real life."

The pair weren't seriously injured and were helped to shore by members of the public.

WorldAustraliaAccidents

SHARE ME

More Stories

Aus university slams claims it banned Indian students

Aus university slams claims it banned Indian students

"Like all Australian universities, UOW has rigorous entry criteria for all students," the University of Wollongong said.

9:08pm

Photos: Total solar eclipse wows viewers in Australia, Indonesia

Photos: Total solar eclipse wows viewers in Australia, Indonesia

An international crowd had been gathering for days, camping in tents and trailers.

5:57pm

Full video: Total solar eclipse over part of Western Australia

Full video: Total solar eclipse over part of Western Australia

2:57pm

2 charged after car stolen with baby inside in Queensland

2 charged after car stolen with baby inside in Queensland

Thu, Apr 20

Brave Aus train driver saves 2.3m snake stuck on tracks

Brave Aus train driver saves 2.3m snake stuck on tracks

Wed, Apr 19

0:26

Perth mum-of-two stabbed to death in front of daughters

Perth mum-of-two stabbed to death in front of daughters

Wed, Apr 19

Latest

Popular

2 mins ago

Wellington teacher missing since Wednesday concert

Wellington teacher missing since Wednesday concert

14 mins ago

Media businesses slash costs as BuzzFeed closes news division

Media businesses slash costs as BuzzFeed closes news division

32 mins ago

Watch: Plane ditches into ocean at beach near Perth

0:19

Watch: Plane ditches into ocean at beach near Perth

56 mins ago

'Wasn't the most confident' - Ko opens major with mixed round

'Wasn't the most confident' - Ko opens major with mixed round

59 mins ago

Who is Meng Foon and how does he know Kiri Allan?

0:49

Who is Meng Foon and how does he know Kiri Allan?

12:08pm

BREAKING

Race Relations Commissioner donated thousands to Labour's Kiri Allan

0:49

Race Relations Commissioner donated thousands to Labour's Kiri Allan
1
2
3
4
5
6