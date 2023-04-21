Watch: Plane ditches into ocean at beach near Perth

Two people made it to shore safely after their plane crashed into the sea at Leighton beach, just north of Fremantle last night.

The small aircraft was being piloted by Michelle Yeats with her son Jake, who were returning from watching the solar eclipse in Western Australia’s north.

However, the pair encountered issues when the engine cut out.

Yeats, 45, told the ABC that she sent out a mayday call after noticing the engine acting strangely.

"I was only at 1500 feet, I didn't have much time to react, so I just sent out a mayday to the tower and then just turned around and landed on the water," she said.

The plane was due to land at Jandakot Airport, but it ended up about 30 metres offshore.

"I tried to get as close to the beach as I could, without hitting anybody."

Yeats said she’s been trained for emergencies, but "never thought I was actually going to have to do it in real life."

The pair weren't seriously injured and were helped to shore by members of the public.