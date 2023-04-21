'Table for 2?' Prince William takes booking at Indian restaurant

A person phoning an Indian restaurant in Birmingham may have got a shock when they discovered Prince William was taking their booking.

William and wife Kate visited family-run Indian Streatery during a trip to the city.

While behind the counter, the phone rang, so he picked it up and answered questions about the restaurant's location and whether a table was free.

"What name is it under?" the prince said in front of delighted onlookers. "See you at quarter past two."

While at the restaurant they also learnt to cook roti.

ADVERTISEMENT

"All of us around him were really surprised he actually picked up the phone and actually said 'this is the Indian Streatery', and there was a genuine person on the other end wanting to make a booking," owner Meena Sharma said.

"But I think he probably could have a role as a front of house manager, we could probably employ him to take phone calls in future as he did a really good job."

The couple are on a nationwide tour ahead of next month's King's coronation.

Melissa Stokes and Daniel Faitaua will host 1News Presents: Their Majesties' Coronation from 7pm on Saturday May 6 on TVNZ 1, TVNZ+ and 1News.co.nz