Sydney woman robs visually impaired man of cash at ATM

Sydney police are seeking a woman who they say stole cash from a visually impaired man last month.

They allege the woman offered to help him as he struggled to get money from an ATM at a shopping centre.

It's alleged she withdrew more money than he wanted, and then ran off with it.

"She is described as being of Caucasian appearance, between 18-23 years old, of thin build with brown hair,” police said.

"At the time she was wearing a grey cropped T-shirt, light-blue ripped jeans, black thongs, a dark-coloured backpack, and glasses."