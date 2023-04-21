World
'Shocked' - Dutch nurse suspected of killing 24 Covid patients

3:06pm
A hospital ward (file photo).

A Dutch nurse has been arrested on suspicion of involvement in the deaths of 24 Covid-19 patients in the Netherlands.

The 30-year-old nurse — identified as Theo V — worked at the Wilhelmina Hospital in Assen, Dutch newspaper AD reports.

He worked in the respiratory department where Covid-19 patients were treated.

The deaths took place between March 2020 and May 2022.

"My father passed away in hospital in April 2020... we thought of pneumonia as a result of corona," a relative said.

"Now three years later, yesterday, the police suddenly called my 72-year-old mother with this news.

"We are still reeling from the emotion.

"I have heard from the officers that there are 24 deaths that they are investigating."

The relative said police hadn't given any details of how the accused could have committed the killings.

"No, I have no idea who the suspect is either," they said, adding: "You assume that your father is in good hands in a hospital."

The criminal investigation began after a report from the hospital.

The hospital's board of directors said "the arrest has shocked us", adding of a "serious suspicion" against an employee.

The public prosecution service said "this requires great care".

"Further investigation must reveal exactly what happened."

