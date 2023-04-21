Parole approved for teacher who sexually abused student

The Parole Board has approved the release of a former teacher jailed for sexually violating and manipulating a 10-year-old male student.

Stacey Reriti, 38, will be released this month, three years earlier than her statutory release date of April 2026.

The Parole Board said Reriti has shown remorse and her psychologist says her risk of re-offending is low.

Reriti was found guilty in 2015 on six charges of sexual violation by unlawful sexual connection, and one of an indecent act on a minor.

The former deputy principal committed the offences between 2012-2014, while she worked at Natone Park School in Porirua.

ADVERTISEMENT

The victim, now in his early 20s, was just 10 when the offending began at a secluded area Reriti drove him to.

The relationship started as kissing, then progressed to oral sex and sexual intercourse when the boy was 12.

The offending took place in a car and at a motel.

During the 2015 trial, the court heard how Reriti gave the boy a cell phone and sent sexually explicit messages to him.

The Crown Prosecutor said the victim's father was also extremely unwell while the abuse was taking place, and that he had died.

He said that far from being a compassionate supporter during this period, Reriti manipulated the situation for her own emotional and sexual ends.

The judge who proceeded over the trial said the boy had described Reriti's offending as sickening and that it took his childhood away from him.