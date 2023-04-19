World
Brave Aus train driver saves 2.3m snake stuck on tracks

55 mins ago

A Queensland train driver saved a 2.3-metre snake’s life, lifting it off the tracks and getting it to safety.

According to 9News, snake catchers said they’d take two hours before arriving to help the serpent that was stuck on the tracks at a Brisbane train station.

Eventually, a train driver who was steering a departing carriage took matters into his own hands, wrangling the snake with a stick - pulling it off the tracks and onto the platform.

The act was caught on CCTV, making headlines across Australian media.

Queensland Rail’s Scott Cornish said other wildlife rescues could be a regular occurrence.

"From time to time, our drivers are required to remove wildlife from the tracks to enable trains to run and for customer safety," he said.

"We're thankful our driver was able to protect both the snake and our customers by placing it safely out of the rail corridor.

The snake has now been rehomed and released back into the wild.

