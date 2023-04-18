New Zealand
1News

Singing Samoan brothers set for new album and tour of Croatia

By Simon Mercep, 1News Reporter
39 mins ago

They are, at first glance, unlikely ambassadors for Croatian music.

But Samoan brothers Christian and Austin Malietoa-Brown have come from South Auckland to forge a unique singing career.

"We have literally travelled the world singing to Croatian communities everywhere. Around America, Australia and all around Europe," says Christian.

Now they are set to take that career to another level, having released their first song on the Croatian charts, called Kuca Od Neba i Sunca (House of Sky and Sun).

An as yet unnamed album is expected later this year.

The brothers visit Croatia next month to record music videos to accompany the album release.

They also revealed to 1News a longer-term ambition: to represent Croatia in the Eurovision Song Contest.

"Hey, never say never," says Christian. The brothers say that to have got this far is itself a miracle.

"There was a time when we were backpacking through Europe with just a guitar, trying to spread the music", says Austin. "And we were down to our last 50 euros."

Christian adds: "We've had one piece of bread left, and we've had a six-course meal together and both experiences have been beautiful."

The brothers were introduced to Croatian songs by their St Peters College music teacher Antun Poljanic. Since school they have regularly toured Croatia, with older brother Christian learning enough of the language to be able to conduct media interviews in Croatian.

Dalmatian Cultural Society committee member Tamara Ujdur saw them perform in the coastal town of Makarska.

"We were actually blown away," she says. "Their pronunciation, their singing was just something really out of the ordinary."

Their profile skyrocketed in 2018 when they recorded a patriotic song which was played on Croatian television during the country's run to the finals of the football World Cup that year.

"They are extremely well known in Croatia. They are superstars there," says Tamara.

Apart from their singing talent, what appears to have cemented their relationship with Croatians is a sense that the two cultures are not that far apart. Christian sums it up as "love of family, love of food, love of music and love of homeland".

Austin says Croatians are often asking whether they have Adriatic blood in their veins.

"They're like, surely a mother, a father, somewhere someone (in your family) is Croatian?"

He points to his afro: "Ah no, this hair doesn't come from Croatia."

Christian and Austin performed an old Dalmatian folk song Majko Stara for 1News.

