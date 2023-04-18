Police have found the parents of a little boy found alone in Hamilton.
The boy was discovered by a member of the public at Dinsdale Village on Killarney Rd in Frankton.
Police thank those who got in touch with information.
Family of little boy found alone in Hamilton located
