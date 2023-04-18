New Zealand
1News

Family of little boy found alone in Hamilton located

9:44am
A police car (file).

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

Police have found the parents of a little boy found alone in Hamilton.

The boy was discovered by a member of the public at Dinsdale Village on Killarney Rd in Frankton.

Police thank those who got in touch with information.

New Zealand

