Human remains found on Wellington beach identified

The remains of a human foot inside a shoe found on a Wellington beach last month have today been identified.

"DNA analysis has confirmed the remains are those of missing Petone man Fiva Pita," Detective Senior Sergeant Martin Todd said today in a statement.

The 74-year-old's remains were found on Petone Beach on March 25.

He had been reported missing after he was last seen by his family in the week before Christmas 2022.

"Police are working to support Mr Pita’s family, who are understandably distressed by this news," he said.

"On their behalf, we request that their privacy is respected and that media not attempt to contact them.

"Mr Pita’s disappearance is not believed to be suspicious and the matter will be referred to the coroner, who will release their findings in due course."

Todd said despite an extensive search, "further remains have not been located".

Police continue to undertake enquiries on behalf of the coroner.

Anyone with information, including sightings of Pita around Christmas 2022, have been asked to contact police on 105, referencing file number 230325/6238.