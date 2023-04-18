Blenheim family’s eight-month wait for broadband

Internet supplier Chorus has made a public apology after a Blenheim family waited eight months to get their internet installed.

The Beldham family ordered broadband for their new home in early August last year. It was finally installed eight months later after Fair Go got involved on their behalf.

Previously, they relied on patchy cell phone coverage to do basic emailing, which was “just ridiculous,” Jonathan Beldham told Fair Go.

Jonathan runs a taxi company and had to drive into the office to do basic administration.

“Very frustrated when you can’t do what you want when you want to do it. You have to traipse into the office to do paperwork you could do on a tablet at home.”

Chorus’ Cindy Duck told Fair Go there was a blockage in a cable close to the Beldham’s home and they had struggled to get contractors to fix it.

“There were quite a few issues but what it boiled down to was the wrong technicians in the area. So we didn't have enough technicians in the area and the ones that were there couldn't do the work that was required.

“So no excuses, it wasn't good enough and we should have got it fixed a lot quicker,” Duck told Fair Go.

Chorus confirmed to Fair Go that this was not an isolated issue. They are suffering staffing shortages in many provincial areas.

"When the borders opened a lot of our technicians went overseas and they didn't go for a short period, they went for three months.

"Thankfully, they are starting to come back," Duck told Fair Go.