Watches and jewellery strewn across footpath after Auckland ram-raid

An Auckland jewellery store was the target of a ram raid in the early hours of this morning.

A group of people made off with a number of items from inside the store.

Police received a report of a burglary at a commercial premises on Mokoia Road, Birkenhead, at about 4.50am.

The offenders appeared to have dropped a number of items on their way out, with watches and pieces of jewellery seen strewn across the footpath.

It's the second time the store has been targeted in two years. (Source: 1News)

ADVERTISEMENT

As police arrived to assess the scene, the shop's devastated owners watched on in disbelief.

It's the second time the small business has been robbed in two years.

Multiple offenders entered the store and fled in another vehicle shortly after.

A silver Nissan Tiida was used to smash a small opening into the store's roller door.

The vehicle was still seen where it had been abandoned by the group when officers arrived.

Two items among those left behind by the group. (Source: 1News)

Footage shows the car's bumper sitting in front of the premises while the security door has been left bent with a huge rip across the bottom.

ADVERTISEMENT

A look inside shows the shop in disarray, with a number of items smashed and tossed across the floor.

"Enquiries are ongoing to ascertain what was taken and to locate those responsible," a police spokesperson said.

A separate incident took place on Wyllie Road, Papatoetoe, about 4.30am this morning.

Police received a report of a burglary at a commercial premises after four people gained entry to the premises.

The group fled shortly after in a stolen vehicle.

Enquiries are ongoing to ascertain what was taken and to locate those responsible.