Five people injured after two vehicles collide in Waikato

2:45pm
A file image of a police car at the scene of a crash. (Source: 1News)

Five people have been seriously injured after a two-vehicle collision on State Highway 29 in Waikato this afternoon.

Police said emergency services were called to the scene in Matamata just after 1pm.

"Initial indications suggest two people are in a critical condition and three people are in a serious condition," a police spokesperson said.

As of 2pm, the road is closed, and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

"Diversions are in place on Hinuera Road and Hopkins Road.

"Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing," police said.

