Waikanae driver tries to dodge police stop but causes crash instead

9:21pm
A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

A driver who police signalled to stop on the Kapiti Coast's Peka Peka Expressway tonight, tried to elude officers but instead drove into traffic, causing a crash.

There were no serious injuries, however two people were taken to hospital as a precaution, police said in a statement.

A 32-year-old man has been arrested after the crash and is expected to face a number of driving charges.

About 6pm, police signalled for a vehicle to stop on the expressway near the Te Moana Road onramp, due to the manner of driving.

"The vehicle stopped, however as the officer was approaching it on foot, the driver failed to remain stopped and entered traffic, where a crash with another vehicle occurred almost immediately."

The road has now reopened, police said at 9pm.

