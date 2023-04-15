World
Melbourne locals staggered after deer smashes through yards

Locals in eastern Melbourne were left staggered on Friday when a young deer smashed its way into backyards — even smashing a glass pool fence.

The young male sambar deer began wandering the streets about 9am (local time), giving residents such as Gabriel Sozondy quite the surprise

"This shadow just wooshed past... and jumped [this gate] without even clipping it!" he told 9News in disbelief, pointing at his home's gate door that is nearly as tall as him.

The deer caused havoc around the yard before jumping over the fence into John Varsalakis' pool area.

"My wife was sitting under the alfresco area having a coffee," Varsalakis said, "She got bit of a fright, [she] didn't know what was going [on]."

The large mammal smashed through the pool's glass safety fence and continued on its trek unphased.

Deer experts told 9News that sightings like this are not uncommon due to nearby golf courses and open land.

Residents have been advised to not panic in the event of wandering deer and to call professional rescuers.

