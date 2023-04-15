Mark Sheehan, The Script guitarist, dies following brief illness

Mark Sheehan, the guitarist for Irish band The Script, has died in hospital following a brief illness. He was 46.

His devastated bandmates announced his passing on their official Facebook page.

Their statement said: "Much loved husband, father, brother, band mate and friend Mark Sheehan passed away today in hospital after a brief illness.

"The family and group ask fans to respect their privacy at this tragic time."

Heartbroken fans have shared their grief, remembering the impact Sheehan had.

ADVERTISEMENT

One person said: "Such incredibly sad news. You guys are a special band of brothers with such a history, present and future. He will always be remembered with such love and fondness by all the fans. Thank you for the cherished memories of amazing magical nights where we were all a part of The Script family."

This is how I'll remember you Mark. Miss you already bud, thank you for the chats, advice, opportunities, fun and madness - Px 😢 @thescript pic.twitter.com/4qoMGhbuj4 — Peter Neill (@ShootTheSound) April 14, 2023

Another wrote: "I'm totally stunned!! This is so sad, thinking of all friends and family at this sad and unbelievable time."

Someone else said: "Set the standard so high, inspiring. Sincerest condolences."

A fourth added: "Honestly so so shocked and sorry to hear this , a totally bright new star is gonna be in the sky tonight , sending massive hugs and prayers for peace to all the band, team and Mark's family, shine bright brother."

A music photographer who captured pictures of the group's shows took to Twitter to share an image of Mark standing in front of a crowd proudly holding his guitar in the air.

He wrote: "This is how I'll remember you Mark. Miss you already bud, thank you for the chats, advice, opportunities, fun and madness."

ADVERTISEMENT

The Script are behind hits including The Man Who Can't Be Moved, Breakeven and Hall of Fame.

Sheehan and lead singer Danny O'Donoghue were best friends from the age of 12, growing up together in Dublin where they formed the band.

Their first album debuted at number one of the UK album charts.