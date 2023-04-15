Entertainment

Mark Sheehan, The Script guitarist, dies following brief illness

7:53am
Mark Sheehan, guitarist for The Script, has died aged 46

Mark Sheehan, guitarist for The Script, has died aged 46 (Source: Getty)

Mark Sheehan, the guitarist for Irish band The Script, has died in hospital following a brief illness. He was 46.

His devastated bandmates announced his passing on their official Facebook page.

Their statement said: "Much loved husband, father, brother, band mate and friend Mark Sheehan passed away today in hospital after a brief illness.

"The family and group ask fans to respect their privacy at this tragic time."

Heartbroken fans have shared their grief, remembering the impact Sheehan had.

One person said: "Such incredibly sad news. You guys are a special band of brothers with such a history, present and future. He will always be remembered with such love and fondness by all the fans. Thank you for the cherished memories of amazing magical nights where we were all a part of The Script family."

Another wrote: "I'm totally stunned!! This is so sad, thinking of all friends and family at this sad and unbelievable time."

Someone else said: "Set the standard so high, inspiring. Sincerest condolences."

A fourth added: "Honestly so so shocked and sorry to hear this , a totally bright new star is gonna be in the sky tonight , sending massive hugs and prayers for peace to all the band, team and Mark's family, shine bright brother."

A music photographer who captured pictures of the group's shows took to Twitter to share an image of Mark standing in front of a crowd proudly holding his guitar in the air.

He wrote: "This is how I'll remember you Mark. Miss you already bud, thank you for the chats, advice, opportunities, fun and madness."

The Script are behind hits including The Man Who Can't Be Moved, Breakeven and Hall of Fame.

Sheehan and lead singer Danny O'Donoghue were best friends from the age of 12, growing up together in Dublin where they formed the band.

Their first album debuted at number one of the UK album charts.

EntertainmentMusic

SHARE

More Stories

Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn reportedly end 6-year relationship

Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn reportedly end 6-year relationship

A source told Entertainment Tonight that the two stars broke up "a few weeks ago", but that the split was amicable.

Sun, Apr 9

S Club 7's Paul Cattermole dies at 46

S Club 7's Paul Cattermole dies at 46

"While the cause of death is currently unknown, Dorset Police has confirmed that there were no suspicious circumstances."

Sat, Apr 8

Coolio died of fentanyl overdose and had meth, heroin in system

Coolio died of fentanyl overdose and had meth, heroin in system

Fri, Apr 7

Fleetwood Mac star Christine McVie's cause of death revealed

Fleetwood Mac star Christine McVie's cause of death revealed

Tue, Apr 4

Kimbra's comeback: Grammy-winning Kiwi artist on her new album

Kimbra's comeback: Grammy-winning Kiwi artist on her new album

Fri, Mar 31

3:23

Take a peek behind the curtain before Wicked's Auckland debut

Take a peek behind the curtain before Wicked's Auckland debut

Thu, Mar 30

2:21

More Stories

One ticket wins $10.5m Lotto Powerball jackpot

One ticket wins $10.5m Lotto Powerball jackpot

Strike was also won by one ticket, taking home $300,000.

Wed, Feb 22

Super Rugby power rankings - McKenzie wins Barrett battle

Super Rugby power rankings - McKenzie wins Barrett battle

The unbeaten Chiefs, led by the attacking brilliance of their playmaker, show no sign of slowing down, writes Patrick McKendry.

Mon, Apr 3

World Cup bonuses: England in line for $30,000 each, Black Ferns $0

World Cup bonuses: England in line for $30,000 each, Black Ferns $0

October 11, 2022

Poll: 70% think Govt not doing enough to deal with gangs

Poll: 70% think Govt not doing enough to deal with gangs

August 12, 2022

World's scientists deliver final grave warning on climate crisis

World's scientists deliver final grave warning on climate crisis

Tue, Mar 21

Perfect Nweke helps Silver Ferns to second win over Australia

Perfect Nweke helps Silver Ferns to second win over Australia

October 16, 2022

Latest

Popular

37 mins ago

US High court temporarily blocks restrictions on abortion pill

US High court temporarily blocks restrictions on abortion pill

8:51am

Spanish climber leaves cave after 500 days in isolation

Spanish climber leaves cave after 500 days in isolation

7:53am

Mark Sheehan, The Script guitarist, dies following brief illness

Mark Sheehan, The Script guitarist, dies following brief illness

7:29am

NSW men who held prison guard hostage for drugs get more years in jail

NSW men who held prison guard hostage for drugs get more years in jail

7:11am

Retirement home residents 'reject ill-informed commentary' - open letter

Retirement home residents 'reject ill-informed commentary' - open letter

7:00am

Lady Gaga appointed co-chair of Biden’s Arts Committee

Lady Gaga appointed co-chair of Biden’s Arts Committee
1
2
3
4
5
6