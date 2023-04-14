World
World's oldest gorilla celebrates milestone birthday at Berlin Zoo

The world's oldest gorilla has today marked her milestone birthday with plenty of sugary treats.

Fatou, a western lowland gorilla, enjoyed a basket of berries, fresh fruit and salad as she celebrated turning 66.

The edible gifts are a rare sugary treat for Fatou, who gets extra care at Berlin Zoo.

Although the zoo houses four other gorillas, Fatou's entitled to a soft vegetarian diet and special pen of her own.

At her pensionable age she's lived two decades longer than the average gorilla lifespan of 40 years.

